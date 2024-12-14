Postgame 5: Flyers Fall in St. Paul, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon. The Wild, who are among the NHL's stingiest defensive teams, limited the Flyers to 21 shots on goal while blocking 18 attempts.

The Flyers and Wild traded off abbreviated power plays early in the first period. Neither team scored. At 7:18, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made a 10-bell glove save on Travis Konecny to erase a turnover in front of him.

At 11:17, Garnet Hathaway dropped the gloves with Marcus Foligno. Foligno got the better of a short fight.

Kaprisov (19th goal of the season, 5th in last seven games) scored from a tough angle to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 14:18 after the puck caromed off the end boards. The assists went to Jon Merril and Zach Bogosian.

First period shots on goal were even at 9-9, but the Wild had the only one that went into the cash register. Samuel Ersson's best saves came against Declan Chisholm and Mats Zuccarello. Shot attempts were 21-17 in Philadelphia's favor. Faceoffs were 12-11 Minnesota.

In the second period, the Flyers applied intense power play pressure but just could not pot a goal. Most notably, with a half open net, Konecny put a shot at the net that went off Matvei Michkov and stayed out.

A 4-on-4 goal manpower situation led to a Matt Boldy breakaway goal (13th) off a lead pass from Brock Faber at 15:21. The puck eluded Zamula up high in the Minnesota zone. Moments earlier Konecny hit the post.

Second period shots on goal were 7-4 Minnesota (16-13 Wild through 40 minutes). A bigger issue than the shots on goal -- despite the low total -- were the looks that did not pay off in a goal.

Tortorella did some line juggling in the third period. Most notably, Noah Cates went to the line with Tippett and Michkov.

At 9:33, the Wild opened a 3-0 lead. Frost made a backhand pass across the slot to Cam York. The pass was not handled and Minnesota attacked in transition. Zuccarello fed trailer Marco Rossi (11th) who scored. The secondary assist went to Chisholm.

The Flyers drew back within 3-1 at the 14:16 mark on a goal by Travis Sanheim (6th), who weaved a shot into the net off a set up pass from Ryan Poehling. The secondary assist went to Hathaway. On the front end of the play, Poehling helped force a Wild turnover on the backcheck.