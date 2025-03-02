Postgame 5: Fedotov and Michkov Lift Flyers over Jets

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets via shootout, 2-1 (1-0), at Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening. Matvei Michkov netted the winning shootout attempt.
The Flyers got off to a strong start, generating six of the game's first seven shots on goal. However, the Jets made it 1-0 on their second shot.
At 9:58, the Jets got a favorable bounce as the puck went off the stick of Gabriel Vilardi and went directly to Mark Scheifele at the left hash marks. From there, Scheifele (34th goal of the season) fired a shot past Ivan Fedotov. The assists went to Vilardi and Kyle Connor.