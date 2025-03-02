Postgame 5: Fedotov and Michkov Lift Flyers over Jets

Two shifts later, Fedotov made a full extension pad save to deny Perfetti from the near the right post. At 7:50, Fedotov gloved down an Adam Lowry shot from the deep center slot.

In the final minute of the middle frame, Hellebuyck stoned Travis Konecny on the breakaway after the Jets turned the puck over at the offensive blueline. On the next shift, the Flyers nearly executed a backdoor play with Owen Tippett driving to the far side post.

Second period shots were 14-13 Flyers (28-19 Flyers through two periods). Faceoffs were basically even through 40 minutes with the Jets winning 19 to 18 for the Flyers.

Four minutes into the third period, Hellebuyck made a flashy glove save on Bobby Brink from the right slot after a nice setup pass from Andrei Kuzmenko. It was Hellebuyck's 30th save of the game.

At 14:27, Drysdale was called for tripping Morgan Barron behind the Flyers' net. The Jets went on their first power play. Fedotov made a big glove save on Ehlers from the left slot. The Flyers killed off the rest of the penalty with authority, including a key block by York.

Ristolainen was called for hooking at 17:24. The Flyers staged another strong kill to get the game into the final minute of regulation tied at 1-1. Foerster had a scoring chance in the final half minute. The game went to OT.

Third period shots on goal were 8-3 Jets (31-27 Flyers through regulation). Faceoffs in regulation favored Winnipeg, 27-22.

Overtime started with Winnipeg controlling the puck for the first 1:46 before a stoppage of play. Couturier won the ensuing defensive zone draw and the Flyers moved up ice. At the other end, Connor came within a whisker of winning the game but was blocked by Cates. OT shots were 4-1 Jets.

Fedotov delivered an excellent game in net, stopping 30 of 31 shots in regulation and OT before going 3-for-3 in the shootout. Hellebuyck made 31 saves on 32 shots through 65 minutes before going 1-for-2 in the shootout.