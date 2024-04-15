Flyers holding out hope for 2nd wild card in Eastern Conference

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Scott Laughton found something that trumps the race for the final spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. For a few hours, at least.

"It's my wife's birthday," the Philadelphia Flyers forward said Monday. "So, go grab some dinner and see what happens. [Hockey] is usually not the first pick for the TV, so probably a movie. And I'll be updating the app."

There will be plenty to update as Monday progresses, with the teams around the Flyers (38-32-11, 87 points) fighting for the second wild card in the East -- the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals -- all playing.

The Capitals, who have 87 points, are home against the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN). The Red Wings, also with 87 points, host the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS). The Penguins, who have 86 points, play the Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO).

"I don't know if we'd have a watch party or anything like that," forward Owen Tippett said. "I'm sure some guys might be together tonight, I'm not sure what the plan is yet, but I think it's just something to keep an eye on."

Wins in their past two games means the Flyers can't be eliminated no matter what happens Monday. That doesn't change the importance of their game against the Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, SNP, SNW). They need a win to have any hope of qualifying for the postseason.

Philadelphia has played one more game than Washington, Detroit and Pittsburgh. The Capitals and Flyers each have 30 regulation wins, the first tiebreaker; the Penguins have 31 and the Red Wings have 27.