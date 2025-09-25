Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2025 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The following three (3) players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - Massimo Rizzo

F – Tucker Roberston

F – Samu Tuomaala

The following six (6) players on AHL contracts have been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Sawyer Boulton

F – Cooper Marody

F – Garrett Wilson

F – Zayde Wisdom

G – Yaniv Perets

G – Keith Petruzzelli

The following player has been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Sept. 26:

F – Oscar Eklind

The updated roster stands at 42 players.

