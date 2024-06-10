Offseason Spotlight: Owen Tippett

Flyers winger Owen Tippett finished second on the team in 2023-24 with 28 goals and 53 points in 78 games played. Tippett, who turned 25 on Feb. 16, set new career highs in all three categories, topping the 27 goals and 49 points he posted in 77 games during the 2022-23 season.
On January 26, 2024, the Flyers rewarded Tippett with an eight-year contract extension that will kick in for the 2024-25 season. The deal carries a $6.2 million average annual value (AAV), and a total $49.6 million gross over its lifetime. The third, fourth, and fifth seasons of the contract (2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29) will carry a modified no-trade clause. Years one, two, six, seven and eight do not have a no-trade element. Tippett can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2032, when he will be 33 years old.
The soft-spoken native of Peterborough, Ontario, does his talking on the ice with his combination of size (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), speed, and willingness to be a shoot-first attacker who excels in attacking off the rush and taking the puck to the net. Tippett finished this past season with 287 shots on goal: tops on the Flyers and 11th-most among all players in the National Hockey League.
TIppett recently sat down with Flyers Daily host Jason Myrtetus to discuss his career-best season to date, the Flyers' near-miss pursuit of a playoff spot, his new contract, preparation plans for next season, and more.