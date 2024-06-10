Offseason Spotlight: Owen Tippett

When the Flyers acquired Tippett in the Claude Giroux trade with the Florida Panthers near the 2022 trade deadline, he came with a reputation for being a below-average defensive forward. That's something he has worked very hard to improve in his two-plus seasons in Philadelphia. While it's still a work in progress and Tippett is unlikely to evolve into a Selke Trophy candidate (which is more commonly a domain for centers than wingers, anyway), he takes pride in the steps he's taken toward evolving into a more well-rounded player in his mid-20s than he was earlier in his career.

One off-puck detail in which Tippett has made major strides: lifting opponents' sticks and either stealing the puck cleanly or at least causing the puck to harmlessly dribble away from the would-be attacker. Over the past two seasons, Tippett has been credited with 77 takeaways (1.75 per 60 minutes of ice time). That trails only checking-focused Noah Cates (93 takeaways in total, 2.45 per 60 minutes) and leading scorer Travis Konecny (87 takeaways, 1.92 per 60).

A less subtle adjustment that Tippett has made: moving to his off-wing.

Tippett spent the majority of the 2023-24 season playing left wing after previously playing primarily on the right side. His comfort in playing on either flank has given head coach John Tortorella and forwards coach Rocky Thompson more flexibility in personnel deployment. Playing the left side also creates some advantageous shooting angles for the right-handed Tippett. He's skilled on his backhand when he has to play the puck along the boards, so the transition to the off-wing was smooth.

Although Tippett is not a boisterous or verbose type of communicator, he is well-liked and well-respected within the Flyers' tight-knit group in the dressing room. He's become close friends in particular with the team's other players in the 25-and-younger age group.

According to Tippett, the tight bonds within the team were one of the major reasons why he wanted to commit to the Flyers for the long-term rather than seeking a path toward unrestricted free agency (and potentially more money as the salary cap ceiling is projected to rise significantly in upcoming years).

"We have an awesome group here, and that was definitely a big part of it," Tippett said on Exit Day of realizing his desire to be part of the team's roster plan for the long haul. "My goal is to win here, with as many of these guys as possible. This is where I want to be, and I'm excited to be part of what we're building here."