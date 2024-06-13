Offseason Spotlight: Cam York

York had a bit of a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign. Expected to make the opening night NHL roster, he ended up going back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and spending the first two months of the season in the American Hockey League. York was recalled to the Flyers on Dec. 9, 2022. He's been in the NHL ever since.

A natural left-side defenseman, he was often asked to play his off-side during the 2022-23 season. This past year, he was back on the left side for the duration of the season. York has pointed to this one of the reasons why things snapped into place for him this past season.

"I think last year was a good learning experience,:" York said. "Just kind of in terms of how to process things."

Tortorella, at times, did not know last season what to make of York's "California cool" demeanor. This season, Tortorella came to understand that York's competitive fires burn just below the surface. For his part, York explained that he doesn't take things such as "hard" coaching personally.

This season, York has made his head coach believer -- even a staunch advocate. The coach even stated that he feels the Flyers' other young defensemen, such as Jamie Drysdale, can learn from watching York.

"Remember, at the beginning of the year, I didn't think Cam York was a National Hockey League player. I wasn't sure, judging from his last quarter of the prior year. Cam is probably one of our better defenders," Tortorella said on Feb. 5 as the Flyers returned from the All-Star break.

When the Flyers drafted York, the projection was that he would become a top-unit power play quarterback in the NHL. For Tortorella's part, the head coach was more impressed by what he saw defensively from York than by his offensive skills.

"I don't know if he's going to be that [offensive-minded] guy. Maybe, but I don't think that's what he does best. I look at him, first and foremost, as a good defender for us," Tortorella said in February.

Offensively York posted 30 points in 2023-24 (10g, 20a) while dressing in all 82 games. That was a respectable total, especially in light of York's power play ice time fluctuating during the season and the Flyers team as a whole struggling mightily on the man advantage. Moving forward, helping the Flyers power play to improve is one of the areas York feels he can continue to grow as a player.

"That's an area where we all need to get better, and I definitely think it's something I can do better," York said on Exit Day.