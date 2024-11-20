Local Chevrolet Dealers Named Flyers Home and Road Helmet Partner

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today in partnership with the Local Chevrolet Dealer group, that the award-winning industry leader Chevrolet is the new home and away helmet partner. The Chevrolet logo will be displayed on the Flyers helmets for the first time in game action at tonight’s home game versus the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET.

“Chevrolet is a historic brand, known for its toughness, reliability, and strength,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer, Comcast Spectacor. “These are all qualities that define the Flyers team and organization, and we are thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned brand at every home and away game.”

As part of the partnership, Chevrolet will receive digital signage within Wells Fargo Center and a physical vehicle display on the concourse near the 11th Street Entrance to engage with fans inside the venue.

“My entire life I’ve had two constants: Chevrolet and the Flyers,” said Jason Elkins, President, Elkins Chevrolet. “We’re beyond excited to have our brand on display at every Flyers game and looking forward to connecting with the passionate Flyers fan base in an authentic way. On behalf of the local Chevrolet dealers, we could not be more thrilled about this partnership and the New Era of Orange.”

Free Parking for Chevrolet Drivers

To celebrate the new partnership, any fan driving a Chevrolet vehicle to tonight’s game and who parks in the Wells Fargo Center Complex lots will receive free parking.