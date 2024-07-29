Hometown Assist: WellFed

Founded shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic by sisters Adrianna Hecht and Laurenza Giosa, Wellfed is a healthy meal preparation and delivery service.

The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Over the remainder of the offseason, we will highlight on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com some of the Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year. Additionally, several business owners who were Hometown Assist recipients spoke with Jason Myrtetus on the Flyers Daily podcast.

Founded shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic by sisters Adrianna Hecht and Laurenza Giosa, Wellfed is a healthy meal preparation and delivery service.  The business has grown quickly in just a few years from its foundation based out of the kitchen of their mom's home to a large (3,000 square feet) location in Northern Liberties at 444 N. 4th St. The business was a 2024 Best of Philly winner for Best Healthy Meal Delivery.

Wellfed offers a 40-mile delivery radius. spanning most of Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Montgomery County. South Jersey deliveries are available on Sunday evenings. The menu changes each Monday.

Wellfed also has a variety of customer purchasing options: a grab-and-go mini market and cafe, in-store pickup, a la carte pre-orders, and multi-meal home delivery subscriptions. Orders must be placed by 9 p.m. ET on Friday for Sunday or Monday delivery. Additionally, various local gyms to which Wellfed delivers offer 

All meals on the Wellfed menu are prepared in-house. Food choices vary but all are gluten- and dairy-free, and designed for paleo and low-carb diets.The meals avoided processed sugars and high-sodium preparations but otherwise can be customized to a variety of customer needs and preferences. 

Both Laurenza and Adrianna are certified yoga and fitness instructors. Laurenza started working in restaurants at age 13 and was later trained in culinary arts at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. Adrianna worked in the hospitality industry in Las Vegas before returning to her home area. 

The sisters take pride in the attention to detail they put into their meals, both in terms of the quality of ingredients in the recipes and precision in portions to meet their customers dietary goals and needs. 

For more information, visit https://bewellfed.net/

