Hometown Assist: WellFed

The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Over the remainder of the offseason, we will highlight on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com some of the Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year. Additionally, several business owners who were Hometown Assist recipients spoke with Jason Myrtetus on the Flyers Daily podcast.

Founded shortly before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic by sisters Adrianna Hecht and Laurenza Giosa, Wellfed is a healthy meal preparation and delivery service. The business has grown quickly in just a few years from its foundation based out of the kitchen of their mom's home to a large (3,000 square feet) location in Northern Liberties at 444 N. 4th St. The business was a 2024 Best of Philly winner for Best Healthy Meal Delivery.