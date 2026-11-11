Holiday Gifting Made Easy With Return of Flyers 'Santa Sacks'

With hockey season in full swing and the holiday season just around the corner, today, the Flyers announced the return of the fan-favorite holiday gift package, Flyers Santa Sacks. Back for another season by popular demand, Santa Sacks make for the perfect gift for the Flyers fan in your life, packaging the gameday experience in one simple order.

This season’s package will once again feature Flyers tickets, a puck signed by a Flyers player, and a food and beverage voucher, making for an all-encompassing game day experience. Santa Sacks are on sale now exclusively at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

Fans looking to elevate their holiday gifting can opt for the Ultra Lower Level package, which features:

Four lower-level tickets to a select Flyers game

An autographed Flyers puck

A food and beverage voucher

A choice of an autographed mini stick signed by a Flyers player of your choice between Jamie Drysdale, Porter Martone, and Dan Vladar\ (\mini goalie stick)

These premium packages are in high demand and sell quickly, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to ensure they don’t miss out on their favorite players.

Santa Sacks are available now through Thursday, December 31, with guaranteed holiday shipping for all orders placed by Wednesday, December 16.

For a full list of Santa Sacks options and to purchase these packages, visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.