Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 19 vs. Bruins

Flyers head coach John Tortorella wanted a strong start in this game as the team looked to rebound from Sunday’s loss to Montreal. He got that in the first shift of a line that had Scott Laughton centering Bobby Brink and Joel Farabee. Brink, in particular, was returning to the lineup after missing three games as a healthy scratch, and got involved from the very beginning. He jumps into this possession by getting a shot on goal, getting his own rebound to keep the cycle going, and then later getting two more excellent opportunities before again retrieving the puck and keeping things alive.