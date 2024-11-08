Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 7 vs. Tampa Bay

The other comes from Sean Couturier, and this is just one of a few defensive standouts he had in this game. Couturier is covering the center point man at the start of this clip, taking away a passing option from Ryan McDonagh. McDonagh, veteran that he is, is always a danger on the offensive end. On this play he dumps the puck in deep and then tries to sneak down into the slot behind the Flyers defensemen, who are turned and focused on the player behind the net. He would have been successful, except Couturier saw him and in turn snuck up behind him, and put a well-placed stick between McDonagh’s legs to break up the scoring chance. Given where this developed, it could have been a game-saving play.