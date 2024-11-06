Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 5 vs. Hurricanes

For Couturier, we take a look at his activities immediately prior to Owen Tippett’s goal. Couturier starts this clip at the center of the Carolina blue line. The paths that he takes here confuses the Carolina defense on two occasions – on Konecny’s first pass to Tippett, Couturier heads behind the net to be an option, drawing a Carolina defender there with him. That opens space for Konecny in front, putting him in a good spot if the shot from the point had been a little lower.

Then on the reset, once the puck comes out to Tippett at the left point, Couturier and Konecny sort of cross paths. This causes a moment of hesitation for both Brent Burns and Martin Necas, and they come out of that moment both fronting Konecny; Couturier, meanwhile, backs to the net and takes another Hurricane with him. That leaves Tippett open in the left circle, where he cashes in.