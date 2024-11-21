Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 20 vs. Hurricanes

The Flyers went up against a Carolina squad Wednesday night that is not only a very good team, but one that played a very good game. Their neutral zone forecheck was especially effective in this contest, and it gave the Flyers a great deal of difficulty getting the puck out of their zone and getting the offense going. As such, the first couple entries in this one are plays that weren’t completed, but deserve a look nonetheless.

Matvei Michkov found himself in a 2-on-1 situation late in the second period that Carolina recovered to break up, but not before Michkov made a remarkable pass to Joel Farabee. The skill needed to lift this puck and place it in exactly the right spot over the defender’s stick is reserved for a select few. Only a great backcheck from Tyson Jost prevented this from becoming a quality scoring chance.