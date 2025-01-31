Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 29 at New Jersey & Jan. 30 vs. NY Islanders

A few moments from the back-to-back that are worth a second look.

hbh-1.31
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

It’s been a tough couple of games for the Flyers to end January, as they’ve suddenly hit a scoring drought that has seen them shut out in consecutive games for the first time since November of 2017. The chances were there in the first period of the Devils game and throughout the game against the Islanders – in the latter, total shot attempts were 68-47 in favor of the Flyers – but the ability to finish is not there right now. They’ll have to work through that in Colorado, but here are a few moments from the back-to-back that are worth a second look.

Tyson Foerster had one of the chances early in the Devils game with a pretty impressive run through the neutral zone. Foerster is able to skate through a stick check and keep the puck ahead of him in a nice display of hand-eye coordinaton, resulting in a scoring opportunity.

Tyson Forster gets a scoring opportunity

Later in the game, Foerster’s hand-eye is on display again. This pass from Noah Cates arrives to Foerster at approximately waist-height, but look at how he shortens his stick to receive it – he brings his top hand halfway down the shaft and moves his lower hand almost all the way to the heel of the blade.

Tyson Foerster makes a nice play off a pass from Noah Cates

The Islanders game was also full of notable things, including these two. This is a different category of look for Cam York, who is receiving this puck as Nick Seeler is headed to the bench. Note how York takes a moment to look at where Seeler is before he plays this puck, wanting to make sure he doesn’t commit a too-many-men penalty.

York pays special attention to avoid a too-many-men penalty

Here’s an entry that is interesting for its simplicity. The Flyers use three passes of five feet or less in distance to get through the neutral zone and get the puck down the wall, where Drysdale jumps into the play and eventually gets a centering pass towards Cates. It’s a good example of how breakouts can be effective without any kind of bomb pass up or across the ice.

Jamie Drysdale gets the puck up the ice

News Feed

Flyers Acquire Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and Draft Picks From Calgary for Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Isles, 3-0

5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders

Tortorella playing mentor to young coaches as he hits 1,600 games

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Devils, 5-0

Ersson Added to Team Sweden for Four Nations Faceoff

5 Things: Flyers @ Devils

Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Devils, 4-2

5 Things: Flyers vs. Devils

Gritty's Chaos Factory: Flyers Announce New Gritty-Themed Retail Space

Flyers joke with Eagles after NFL team clinches Super Bowl berth

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Islanders, 3-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan 23 vs. Rangers

Postgame 5: Flyers fall to Blueshirts in 6-1 loss

Flyers Partner with PSPCA to Help Abandoned Puppies Find Forever Homes

5 Things: Flyers @ Rangers

Flyers Loan Kolosov & Lycksell to Lehigh Valley; Recall Richard