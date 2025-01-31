Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 29 at New Jersey & Jan. 30 vs. NY Islanders

It’s been a tough couple of games for the Flyers to end January, as they’ve suddenly hit a scoring drought that has seen them shut out in consecutive games for the first time since November of 2017. The chances were there in the first period of the Devils game and throughout the game against the Islanders – in the latter, total shot attempts were 68-47 in favor of the Flyers – but the ability to finish is not there right now. They’ll have to work through that in Colorado, but here are a few moments from the back-to-back that are worth a second look.

Tyson Foerster had one of the chances early in the Devils game with a pretty impressive run through the neutral zone. Foerster is able to skate through a stick check and keep the puck ahead of him in a nice display of hand-eye coordinaton, resulting in a scoring opportunity.