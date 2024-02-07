Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 6 vs. Panthers

The Flyers went into the game looking to regain the swagger that helped them get off to the first half of the season they had prior to their five-game losing streak. It took a period, but they showed signs of getting that back in the way they played over the final 40 minutes. Here’s a few details from that timeframe.

Starting with the goal, it’s another great pass ahead from Sean Walker to start a rush. Walker takes a moment to look and then hits Joel Farabee for a perfect tip through traffic to Travis Konecny. The transition game has been a key to the season, and it was struggling during the losing streak. Getting it back would be a big step.