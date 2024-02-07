Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 6 vs. Panthers

Some things from the Flyers’ win over the Panthers.

hbh
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers went into the game looking to regain the swagger that helped them get off to the first half of the season they had prior to their five-game losing streak.  It took a period, but they showed signs of getting that back in the way they played over the final 40 minutes. Here’s a few details from that timeframe.

Starting with the goal, it’s another great pass ahead from Sean Walker to start a rush. Walker takes a moment to look and then hits Joel Farabee for a perfect tip through traffic to Travis Konecny.  The transition game has been a key to the season, and it was struggling during the losing streak. Getting it back would be a big step.

PHI@FLA: TK ties it up

Tyson Foerster has been doing great things in varying situations away from scoring chances, and he had an excellent defensive effort tonight while the Flyers were trying to hang on in that first period.  A puck was headed out towards the point and would have been a one-timer if not for this diving pokecheck by Foerster, which sent the puck out to center and allowed the Flyers to get a much-needed change.

PHI@FLA: Farabee get a chance

Early in the third period, right before Noah Cates scored the game-winning goal, the Flyers had another scoring chance created by transition play and hard work. It’s another great outlet pass by Walker, who chips one up into space in the Florida end. Joel Farabee sees the opportunity and shoots himself out of a cannon, beating four Panthers to the puck and getting a scoring chance that probably would have been even better if he hadn’t run out of real estate.  But these are the types of plays that the Flyers make, and execute, when they are playing with confidence.

PHI@FLA: Foerster's pokecheck

