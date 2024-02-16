The Flyers got the scoring started with their 13th shorthanded goal of the season, the most they’ve had in a single campaign since the 2010-11 season. The thing that stands out about this goal is that it comes on a second opportunity. Travis Konecny got behind the defense and had the initial bid, which hit the post. After that, a lot of teams would merely pull back and reset to defend. Not these Flyers though. Philadelphia kept the pressure on, perhaps recognizing Toronto had four players within the zone so they weren’t a threat up the ice. With all four of those players to the left of the slot, Travis Sanheim snuck in on the weak side and ended up scoring the goal.
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Feb. 15 vs. Maple Leafs
A look inside the goals from the 4-3 OTL to the Leafs.
Down 3-1 with just over five minutes left in regulation, the second goal starts with a good pinch from Nick Seeler to keep a puck in at the line. The forwards are able to win a puck battle and get it back out to Seeler before going hunting for the rebound, which Garnet Hathaway found to get the comeback started.
Then on the game-tying goal, the Flyers’ power play took advantage of Toronto’s penalty killers condensing just a bit too much. Owen Tippett took the puck at the right point and closed in on net before firing a pass to Joel Farabee at the right post. The result was a goalmouth scramble that you’ll notice, if you pause it, that all four Maple Leafs were involved in. The problem for Toronto in that situation is that only three Flyers were in there, which means there were two more floating around somewhere. One of those two was Konecny, who simply crept in from the far-side wall and waited for the puck to pop out; once it did, he merely had to deposit it into an open net.