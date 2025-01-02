Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 31 vs. Sharks

Plays of interest during the New Year's Eve bout against the Sharks.

hbh-12.31
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The look at the San Jose win starts with a longer look at Ryan Poehling’s goal, as the moments before it were somewhat game-changing. This clip starts with a mishap along the far boards, as the Flyers turned over a puck they were trying to play ahead out of the zone and it results in a great chance for Barclay Goodrow. However, Sam Ersson makes a terrific save on a shot along the ice that was through somewhat of a screen.

Due to its difficulty, the rebound doesn’t go where Ersson would have liked, and Goodrow almost gets another great chance. That’s where Tyson Foerster steps in, as he comes behind Goodrow and lifts his stick. Instead of putting the puck right back on Ersson, Goodrow gets nothing but air, and the puck is Foerster’s to start the other way into the sequence that ends in Poehling’s goal. If either of those opportunities go in, it’s now a 1-1 game in the back half of the second period instead of a 2-0 Flyers lead.

Samuel Ersson's save leads to a goal by Ryan Poehling

Backing up to the first minute of the game, you could tell from the very beginning that Owen Tippett was on his horse in this one. He was a threat from his very first shift, seen here where he gets position on Jan Rutta and just leans into the defenseman to hold him off while he gets a nice one-handed attempt on goal.

Owen Tippett tries for a one-handed goal

And then later in the second period, Morgan Frost showed that he can return the favor when it comes to Matvei Michkov. Flyers players have learned to keep their sticks ready anytime Michkov has the puck because he can deliver it on a moment’s notice at any angle. On this play, Frost is facing the boards when he detects Michkov has moved into space, and he flips a small little backhand past two Sharks to Michkov for the opportunity.

Morgan Frost feeds Matvei Michkov for an offensive attempt

