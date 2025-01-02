Highlights Beyond Highlights- Dec. 31 vs. Sharks

The look at the San Jose win starts with a longer look at Ryan Poehling’s goal, as the moments before it were somewhat game-changing. This clip starts with a mishap along the far boards, as the Flyers turned over a puck they were trying to play ahead out of the zone and it results in a great chance for Barclay Goodrow. However, Sam Ersson makes a terrific save on a shot along the ice that was through somewhat of a screen.

Due to its difficulty, the rebound doesn’t go where Ersson would have liked, and Goodrow almost gets another great chance. That’s where Tyson Foerster steps in, as he comes behind Goodrow and lifts his stick. Instead of putting the puck right back on Ersson, Goodrow gets nothing but air, and the puck is Foerster’s to start the other way into the sequence that ends in Poehling’s goal. If either of those opportunities go in, it’s now a 1-1 game in the back half of the second period instead of a 2-0 Flyers lead.