Grungo Law Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Comcast Spectacor 

Grungo Law, a premier personal injury law firm serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, announced its new partnership with Comcast Spectacor including a number of its sports and entertainment entities including the Philadelphia Flyers, Flyers Charities, the Toyota Men’s Big 5 Classic, the Philadelphia Wings, and Wells Fargo Center. Known for their commitment to exceptional client service and outstanding results, Grungo Law teams up with the Flyers, Flyers Charities, Wings, Toyota Big 5 Classic, and Wells Fargo Center to cement their commitment to the local community and organizations that embody the grit, authenticity, and the success driven mindset of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the surrounding communities.

The partnership aligns organizations deeply rooted in local culture and known for their strong community focus and values. Grungo Law will support the Flyers work in the community through Flyers Charities.

Rich Grungo Jr., Esq., CEO and Founder of Grungo Law said about the partnership,

“Philadelphia & South Jersey is not just where we work—it’s home. These partnerships just make sense for who we are as members of this community. The Flyers, Wings, and the Big 5 have always represented grit, resilience, and community-first values, and I love what CEO Dan Hilferty and his team are doing with the teams and organizations under their umbrella. We are led by our values, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with such remarkable organizations and people that share those same values.”

Through this partnership, Grungo Law will be highlighted in Wells Fargo Center for games and events, Xfinity Live!, and during Flyers broadcasts. Grungo Law will also be featured during the Toyota Big 5 Men’s Classic at Wells Fargo Center on December 7.

Rich Grungo Esq., adds:

“The Flyers are an institution in Philadelphia. Together, we’ll work to create lasting, positive change in our community. As a law firm that works hard to change how people think about a personal injury lawyers, this is a big step in letting people know who we are and more importantly, what we stand for.”

The Flyers, led by Comcast Spectacor’s CEO Dan Hilferty, have embraced the local community. “The New Era of Orange” signifies not only a young and up-and-coming team, but a focus on the people, companies, and culture of Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.

Comcast Spectacor Chief Revenue Officer Todd Glickman stated:

“We are thrilled to partner with such a respected firm as Grungo Law and to join forces with a partner who shares the same priority of serving and giving back to the Philadelphia community. The scope of their partnership spans the entirety of our diverse sports and entertainment portfolio, and we look forward to connecting our vast audiences with their brand.”

The partnership between Grungo Law and Philadelphia Flyers, Flyers Charities, the Toyota Big 5 Men’s Classic, the Philadelphia Wings, and Wells Fargo Center is a multi-year partnership, spread across a multitude of Comcast Spectacor assets.