Gritty Chaos Factory: Flyers Announce New Gritty-Themed Retail Space

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind retail experience inside Wells Fargo Center, Gritty’s Chaos Factory. Tonight at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils, the store will open its doors for a grand opening for Flyers fans and Gritizens alike.

The new space is the third new retail location to debut this year inside Wells Fargo Center and comes in part of the team’s overall expanded retail offerings. Gritty’s Chaos Factory will be located on the main concourse across from Gritty’s Chaos Corner (section 118) and will be open to all fans exclusively during Flyers home games.

The marquee item featured in the space will be a build-your-own Gritty plushie concept called the “Itty Bitty Gritty.” Gritizens of all ages will have a chance to build their own Gritty with options from six different iconic costumes worn by the mascot in addition to three different color jerseys and interchangeable belly buttons.

“We’re really looking forward to again expanding our in-house retail experience for our guests, this time with a unique and creative Gritty-themed concept,’ said Flyers Senior Vice President of Marketing Christine Mina. “It’s a fun, innovative way to connect with fans of all ages and doing so with a bit of personality and ‘chaos.’”

In addition to the Itty Bitty Grittys, other retail items including T-shirts, apparel and novelties will be featured in the Gritty’s Chaos Factory.