Friday Forecheck: Firing on All Cylinders

Forty-five games into the 2023-24 regular season, the Philadelphia Flyers (25-14-6) woke on Friday morning just three points -- two standings points plus an additional point to overcome a tiebreaker disadvantage -- out of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

ff
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

There are still 37 games to go, so it's premature to spend too much time focusing on the standings. Even so, it's hard not to get excited about the way the Flyers have been playing, especially over the course of the team's current five-game winning streak.

Philly has posted a 6-1-0 record over the last seven games. Here's a quick recap:

January 6 vs. CGY:

Fittingly Ed Snider Legacy Day overlapped with a feisty Saturday afternoon tilt at Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits to eventually forge ahead and win. Special teams made a huge difference in the game, as the Flyers tallied both power play and shorthanded goals to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead and eventual victory.

Three Star Selection: #1 Morgan Frost. #2: Travis Konecny. #3: Jacob Markström (Flames).

January 8 vs. PIT:

Even in most of the games the Flyers have lost this season, they've been very competitive. This was one of the few outliers: an uncharacteristically flat performance against the Flyers' interstate archrivals. Owen Tippett notched the lone Philadelphia goal. On a night where Sidney Crosby was held quiet, Evgeni Malkin did much of the damage.

The game itself was overshadowed by the news that the Flyers acquired highly regarded young defenseman Jamie Drysdale from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the NHL rights to left wing/center prospect Cutter Gauthier.

Three Star Selection: #1 Evgeni Malkin (Penguins), #2 Rickard Rakell (Penguins), #3 Owen Tippett.

January 10 vs. MTL:

Drysdale made his Flyers debut in grand fashion, displaying both his elite skating ability and strong puck skills. The Flyers trailed 2-0 early, as Montreal scored on their only two shots on goal -- both via deflected pucks -- of the first period. Philly stuck to their game plan and ultimately prevailed via Sean Couturier's shootout goal.

Three Star Selection: # 1 Sean Couturier, #2 Morgan Frost, #3 Cayden Primeau (Canadiens).

January 12 vs. MIN:

The Flyers kicked off a whirlwind (three games in four nights) road trip with a comeback victory at the Xcel Energy Center. Joel Farabee scored two goals for the Flyers including the overtime winner on a 4-on-3 power play. Tyson Foerster and Tippett also tallied for Philadelphia.

Three Star Selection: #1 Joel Farabee, #2 Ryan Hartman (Wild), #3 Travis Konecny.

January 13. vs. WPG:

The deck seemed to be stacked against the Flyers heading into this game. Philly was missing both Couturier (injury) and Drysdale (illness) from the lineup. Playing their fourth game in six nights, the Flyers shut out the Winnipeg Jets, 2-0, at Canada Life Centre. Cam Atkinson scored two goals to end a 26-game goal drought. Sam Ersson turned back 35 shots for his third shutout of the season. The Flyers rotated three centers -- Frost, Scott Laughton, and Ryan Poehling -- and all three stepped up to deliver yeoman performances. The Jets saw an eight-game winning streak and 14-game point streak (12-0-2) come to an end.

Three Star Selection: #1 Samuel Ersson, #2 Cam Atkinson.  #3 Adam Lowry (Jets).

January 15 vs. STL:

The Flyers played their fifth game in eight nights across four cities and two time zones, with an over-and-back border crossing along the way. They were still playing without Couturier or Drysdale. It didn't matter. The team collectively delivered a high-energy performance, especially the temporary top line of Tippett (game-winning goal, 10 shots), Frost (assist, six scoring chances created, two shots on goal), and Konecny (assist, three shots on goal) Laughton (goal, 10-for-16 on faceoffs) and Poehling (goal, 9-for-13 on faceoffs) also played important parts in the win. The Flyers welcomed Noah Cates back to the lineup for the first time since he suffered a foot fracture on Nov. 25.

Three Star Selection: #1. Owen Tippett, #2. Carter Hart, #3. Joel Hofer (Blues).

January 18 vs. DAL:

In one of the most dominating performances of the season -- perhaps even one of their best-played games of the 2020s to date -- the Flyers dismantled and dominated a very good Dallas Stars team to start a four-game homestand. The Flyers racked up a 43-15 shot on goal edge (including 15-1 in the first period). Once again, both Tippett (two goals) and Frost (two primary assists, six scoring chances created, 71.4 percent Corsi) churned out great individual games. Laughton scored on a penalty shot. Atkinson tallied a power play goal for his third goal in a three-game span.

Three Star Selection: #1 Morgan Frost, #2 Owen Tippett, #3 Cam Atkinson

Confidence Soaring for Tippett and Frost

Tippett enters this weekend with five goals and six points over the team's last five games. He scored the game-winning goals against both St. Louis and Dallas, and has been using his rare combination of size, speed and power very effectively of late. Always a very high-volume shooter, he's been getting his shot attempts on net often of late, and he's scoring with regularity now. 

Recently, Tippett has been using a batch of Travis Konecny model sticks. There are some similarities in the design, and Tippett has liked the flex and control he's felt with the puck on his stick. The equipment switch, born of waiting for a new stick shipment, may or may not be temporary.

After the Dallas game, Atkinson joked, "Tipp said he's going to go back to his other sticks. We're not going to let him!"

Of course, the difference isn't really using someone else's stick specifications. The difference is the player himself and the way he's taking charge.

Frost, meanwhile, has made the most lately out of his speed and playmaking ability. He's been playing with a lot of energy and self-confidence -- two absolutely essential pieces to bring his A game, as Frost's feet and creativity are his best assets. When he plays reactively or too conservatively, Frost simply blends into the scenery. When he's assertive and using his feet to create space, he hits the higher level to his game. 

Two weeks ago, on the morning of January 5, Frost requested a face-to-face meeting with head coach John Tortorella. Frost had just been scratched (for the 11th time this season) the previous night against Columbus. There were things Frost wanted to get off his chest.

This was not the first time Frost requested a one-one with Tortorella. He did so last season, too, per comments the coach made on Exit Day last season. This time around, though, it was a bit different. The normally laid-back Frost was apparently more assertive in advocating for himself and disagreeing -- respectfully but firmly -- with some of Tortorella's viewpoints. 

Tortorella is a coach who relentlessly pushes his players on any and every perceived weakness. However, he also encourages players to come to him (he rarely initiates one-on-ones but generally has an open-door policy) if they have something they need to discuss. By all accounts, the dialogue with Frost this time was an active two-way conversation: one that both sides created an avenue to a productive relationship moving forward.

Tortorella has said that, above all else, he wants Frost to produce offensive results. Frost has been doing his part since the meeting, Over his last seven games, the 24-year-old center has posted seven points (2g, 5a). 

Of course, "Torts" will always be Torts. A few weeks earlier, Tortorella said that Frost had played some decent defensive games and had been creating/getting some scoring chances but "we need production from him and we're beyond the point of talking about chances".  He said the latter about Atkinson,  was a healthy scratch too, in the last game against Columbus.

At Thursday's morning skate ahead of the Dallas game, Tortorella praised the high volume of offense -- with payoffs on the scoreboard -- that Frost has been in the thick of for the last seven games. He acknowledged that it's the No. 1 he wants from the player. However, the head coach went on to challenge Frost to step up his off-puck play, too. 

That is quintessential John Tortorella: constantly push, prod, challenge but also recognize improvements.

It's up to Frost and Tippett to keep their performances at their high recent levels. In Frost's case, his spot as an every-game starter in the Flyers' lineup depends on it.

Recent Power Surge

Anyone who has followed the Flyers even casually in recent years is aware of the team's power play struggles, especially from the 2021-22 season onward. However, there are finally some signs of hope (and not just stretches of a couple games here and there where entries, puck movement and attack zone time get better but with no payoff). 

The Flyers have scored a power play goal in six of their last seven games: two for Atkinson and one apiece for Couturier, Tippett, Frost and Farabee.  In the one game Philly did not tally a power play goal (the match in St. Louis), Tyson Foerster had a potential goal on his stick in prime scoring range but was unable to beat St. Louis goalie Hofer.  Side note: Of the Flyers' six power play goals during this stretch Frost has points on four including three primary assists.

For the season, the Flyers still rank last in the NHL on the power play at 12.6 percent (18-for-143). That's because the club was mired at under 10 percent through the season's first 38 games. The team can't dwell on that. 

All they do is try to keep improving as they move forward. Since the Christmas break, the Flyers are 7-for-39 (18.0 percent) to rank 21st in the NHL during span. No, it's nothing spectacular. But it's noticeable progress and it's been making a difference in the win-loss record of late. 

As for the Flyers "power kill" of a PK, that half of special teams has kept rolling along: ranked second league (85.6 percent) for the season, tied for the most shorthanded goals (10) scored by any team.

In our next Friday Forecheck, we'll look in depth at the Flyers five-on-five play: breakouts, chances off the rush and in transition, forechecking work, gaps, and more. All of these areas have improved significantly. Over the last three games this past weekend, the Flyers' five-on-five systems execution has been outstanding. The Dallas game is the gold standard the team must strive to replicate.

What's Next

The Flyers won't have much time to enjoy Thursday's win over the Stars or the five-game winning streak. There's another bonafide Stanley Cup contender from the Western Conference -- the Colorado Avalanche -- coming to town on Saturday afternoon. 

After the Flyers wrap up their two-game season series with the Avalanche (29-14-3), it's back to games against Eastern Conference teams for the remainder of the homestand. Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators (currently 16-24-0) pay a visit on Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday, the Flyers will play their first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning (23-17-5).

