Postgame 5 : Flyers Cap Comeback with 4-3 OT Win in Minnesota

Carter Hart would have liked to have the Hartman goal back early in the third period. But he was otherwise strong in making 26 saves on 29 shots. Marc-Andre Fleury took the OT loss, with 31 stops on 35 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play, including the overtime 4-on-3 that ended the game. Philadelphia has scored a power play goal in four straight games. The Wild were 0-for-2 but had the Flyers on their heels on the first power play chance.

As they have done several times in recent games, the Flyers dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Nicolas Deslauriers re-entered the lineup on Friday, while Bobby Brink was a healthy scratch.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

71 Tyson Foerster - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - (rotation)

6 Travis Sanheim - 9 Jamie Drysdale

8 Cam York - 26 Sean Walker

24 Nick Seeler/ 5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Before Foerster's third period goal off a nice setup pass from Laughton, their line had a momentum creating shift the previous time they were out on the ice. Once the Flyers got the game back within 3-2, it was clear they sensed a victory was still within reach.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Couturier line went right to the attack on the game's opening shift. Minnesota avoided any damage. Two shifts later, Atkinson had a poke at a rebound near the doorstep after Tippett shot the puck off a faceoff win by Frost. Fleury covered the puck before Atkinson could potentially jam it home. At 3:14, Drysdale broke up a potential scoring chance for the Wild.

Minnesota iced the puck at 5:27. Shots on goal were 3-2 Flyers. Laughton lost the ensuing offensive left circle faceoff. The Wild iced it again at 5:13. Frost lost the offensive left circle draw and Minnesota broke out again.

At 5:51, Egor Zamula drew a tripping penalty on Patrick Maroon behind the Philadelphia net. The Wild went to the game's first power play. Marco Rossi had a good look from the left dot. Mattew Boldy missed the net on two one-timer attempts. The Flyers struggled to clear the puck, and Joel Eriksson Ek nearly scored. Hart finally covered the puck with three seconds left on the kill.

Hart made a good save on a Ryan Hartman shot from the deep slot at 8:47. At 9:36, after Frost triggered a transition rush with a bank pass to Atkinson and Atkinson passed to an oncoming Sanheim, Fleury denied a 30-foot wrister from Sanheim. Shots on goal were 7-4 Wild at the 10:00 mark.

Hart made a tough save on Marcus Foligno at 13:11 after Seeler blocked an initial shot attempt by Frederick Gaudreau and the puck went directly to Foligno. After another Minnesota icing, the Flyers gained possession quickly despite Couturier losing the ensuing draw to Hartman. Farabee had a chance near the doorstep but fired wide

The expected fight between Delauriers and Maroon happened at the 14:17 mark of the first period. It was a fairly lengthy fight with the two combatants keeping each other at distance. Finally, Deslauriers landed a couple of shots late in the bout after Maroon got turned around. It was the sixth fight of the season for both players, and second with one another. Previously, the two fought off the game's opening faceoff in the first meeting of the season series.

With two minutes left in the period, Drysdale blocked a Hartman shot off a cross-seam pass. Sixteen seconds later, Hartman took the puck to the net and Hart made the stop. The Laughton line had a 4-on-2 rush with time ticking down neart the final minute but a pass went awry and a threat ended.

Konecny turned to puck over on an attempted pass high in the defense zone to Drysdale but erased it with a strong backcheck. With 4.8 seconds on the clock, Drysdale fired a 40-foot shot on net, looking for a screen, deflection or rebound. Fleury made the save and held for a stoppage.

2) First period shots on goal were 11-10 in Minnesota's favor. Shot attempts were 26-18 Wild (reflecting Minnesota's nine shot attempts on their power play, as 5-on-5 shot attempts were 18-17 Flyers). Scoring chances were 10-7 Wild. High-danger scoring chances were 4-1 Wild (Farabee's chance that missed the net from about five feet from the right post was the Flyers' most dangerous opportunity). Faceoffs were 9-7 Minnesota.

3) Jake Middleton put a shot on net through traffic 20 seconds into the second period. Then the Wild scored at 51 seconds on the controversial Johansson goal. Farabee struck back at 3:37.

The Frost and Couturier lines each got hemmed on shifts largely spent in the defensive zone.

Seeler canceled out a Boldy scoring chance with a clutch block at 8:49. The defenseman then took Boldy out of the play with a solid body check.

The Flyers went to their first power play at 9:12 as Atkinson was hooked by Hartman in the defensive zone. Tippett fired a shot on net from the same spot in which he scored against Pittsburgh. He later tried again but missed the net. With 15 seconds left, Tippett tried a third time but the puck went out of play. The second unit, with Laughton centering, got the final few seconds.

Farabee put a puck to the net, with Konecny arriving. Konecny tipped it just wide. Through 14 minutes, shots on goal were 8-5 Flyers.

Minnesota went back to the power play at 15:16 as Drysdale was called for hooking Adam Raska (the hook was on the Wild player's wrist, and was a legitimate penalty, but Raska embellished it with a dramatic tumble to the ice). Boldy had a scoring opportunity near the net. At 18:40, with 37 seconds left on the power play, the Wild were called for too many men on the ice.

The Flyers did not score during their abbreviated power play. As it ended, Hart misread a dump-in and Minnesota's Rossi ended up with a Grade A chance. Hart erased it.

4) Second period shots on goal were 12-7 in the Flyers' favor (22-18 Minnesota overall). Shot attempts were 22-15 Flyers (41-40 Minnesota overall). Scoring chances were 9-6 Flyers (17-16 Wild overall). High-danger scoring chances were 4-1 Flyers (6-5 Minnesota overall). Faceoffs were 9-6 Flyers (18-15 Flyers overall).

5) Minnesota retook the look at 1:48 of the third period on Hartman's goal. That goal was on Hart. The Wild made it 3-1 at 4:38 as Boldy scored. That one was on the players in front of Hart.

The line of Foerster, Laughton and Hathaway generated the Flyers' first extended forecheck shift of the third period. Shots on goal were 5-4 Wild through 8:03. On their next shift, Foerster scored. Then, at 10:56, Tippett scored on a 6-on-5 to forge a 3-3 tie. Shortly after that, Atkinson took a pass from Frost and shot from the same spot where Tippett scored. This one didn't go.

With 4:30 left in the regulation, Fleury fought off a very heavy screen to make a save on a Walker point shot. A minute later, Hart denied a Goligoski shot. The Flyers iced the puck at 17:49. As the clock in regulation ticked down to 1:03, Couturier generated a takeaway in the defensive zone.

Third period shots on goal were 11-9 in the Wild's favor (31-29 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 21-18 Flyers (61-59 overall). Scoring chances were 8-4 Flyers (24-22 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 2-2 in the period (8-8 overall). Faceoffs were even at 10-10(18-15 Flyers 28-25 Flyers through regulation).

At 1:37 of overtime, Atkinson took the puck hard to the net, creating a 4-on-3 power play as he was tripped by Mats Zuccarello. Couturier won the first draw. A Konecny one-timer was stopped after a setup pass from Drysdale. Couturier lost the next draw and Minnesota cleared.

Couturier had a chance back at the other end. Zamula was stopped on a backdoor play. Drysdale coughed up the puck, Eriksson Ek had a shorthanded bid the other way but didn't get a shot on net. After the Flyers changed forwards, Farabee won the game at 3:36 of OT.

The Flyers outshot the Hurricanes in overtime, 5-0. The Wild won two of the three faceoffs.