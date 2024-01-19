Postgame 5: Flyers Rout Stars, 5-1

Samuel Ersson earned the win with 15 saves on 16 shots. Jake Oettinger, whose net was under siege all night, turned back 38 of 43 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Stars were 0-for-2.

Sean Couturier re-entered the Flyers lineup after missing the two previous games due to injury, while Jamie Drysdale returned from missing two games due to illness. Bobby Brink and Nicolas Deslauriers exited the lineup as DNDs. Marc Staal remained a healthy scratch.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

71 Tyson Foerster - 21 Scott Laughton - 18 Garnet Hathaway

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling --- (rotation)

6 Travis Sanheim - 9 Jamie Drysdale

8 Cam York - 26 Sean Walker

24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson

[79 Carter Hart]

TURNING POINT

Frost's two outstanding primary assists and Tippett's two goals gave Philly a stranglehold on the game. Really, though, the Flyers as a team collectively dominated.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Stars had a 2-on-1 rush on the game's first shift. Hart made a save on Tyler Seguin. On the next shift, Jamie Benn set up Joe Pavelski on the doorstep but Pavelski missed wide from in close. At 2:00, after Frost made a long bounce pass off the boards, Atkinson gathered and moved a stride for the Flyers' first shot on goal of the game.

Frost had two nice keeps in the offensive zone over a single shift that hemmed Dallas in their own end. Through 6:31, shots on goal were 5-1 Flyers and then 7-1 through 9:55. At 14:58, Cates had a scoring chance at the doorstep. Shots on goal were then 10-1 Flyers. The Walker goal topped off an excellent first period for Philadelphia.

2) The Flyers played ultra-fast in the first period and were tremendous on breakouts and transition plays. First period shots on goal were 15-1 Flyers. Note: This is not a team record. On November 2, 1999, the Flyers outshot the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period of a 4-1 loss, 15-0.

First period shot attempts were 28-12 Flyers (the Flyers blocked eight shots and the Stars missed the net on three) Scoring chances were 13-7 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 4-2 Flyers. Faceoffs were 9-8 Flyers (Frost led at 4-for-5).

3) The Flyers were called for the game's first penalty 46 seconds into the second period. Tyson Foerster was called for a high sticking minor against Pavelski. After the penalty expired, the Flyers very nearly got a lucky goal on a Konecny pass attempt that deflected off Nils Lundqist and on goal.

Right off the very next faceoff, no puck luck was needed. Through 5:05, shots on goal were 6-0 Flyers.

The Flyers went to the power play at 5:34 as Jason Robertson slashed Frost's stick out of his hands. Esa Lindell had two cracks at a shorthanded goal -- from distance and then a followup in close -- as Ersson made his first and second saves of the period. With 19 seconds left, Sanheim fired on net with Frost screening in front. Oettinger made the save.

Sam Steel tripped Sanheim in the neutral zone for a penalty at 10:06. The Flyers didn't generate much pressure on the man advantage. Dallas then scored at 12:42 to cut the gap to 2-1.

Dallas, predictably, generated some momentum in subsequent shifts. For the first time since the very early stages of the first period, the Flyers found themselves playing in their end zone. The Stars generated four of the next five shots on goal.

Atkinson got himself to the net for a scoring chance at 17:43. The remainder of the shift was spent in Dallas territory. With time ticking down to the final minute, Hintz had a shot from the mid center slot.

The Flyers went to their third power play at 19:07 of the middle period as Harley was penalized for high-sticking Foerster. With 19.3 seconds left in the period, Frost skated downhill into a wrister from the top of the left circle (same shot from which he scored against Montreal). Oettinger made the save. The Flyers took 1:06 of power play time into the third period.

4) Second period shots on goal were 16-8 Flyers (30-9 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 24-16 Flyers (51-29 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 10-5 Flyers (22-12 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 3-1 Flyers (7-3 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 15-11 Stars (23-20 Stars overall).

5) Atkinson scored on the carryover power play to make it 3-1 Flyers at 1:44 of the third period. Farabee took an accidental high-stick to the face from teammate Cates. The Flyers made another offensive zone push on the next shift.

Foerster took his second stick foul penalty of the game at 4:40, as he was called for a defensive zone slash on Wyatt Johnson. Shots on goal at the whistle were 5-4 Flyers. Dallas generated some attack time but only one shot and nothing dangerous.

Dallas took another penalty at 7:02: Ryan Suter for delay of game. PP2 started out the power play with solid attack time but no high-grade chances. The first unit faired similarly.

After the penalty expired, at 9:16, Laughton was fouled on a breakaway for a penalty shot. Laughton came through for a 4-1 edge. On the next shift, Dallas' Duchene hit the post. Tippett scored another dazzling goal at 14:30 to make it 5-1.