Friday Flyers Flashback: Neilson surpasses Adams

The 2026-27 campaign marks the 60th season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey. Throughout the season, on every non-game Friday, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will feature memorable moments from team history.

The late Roger Neilson carved a unique place in hockey history as a colorful coach and innovator. Neilson was the first NHL head coach to make extensive daily use of video as a teaching tool. Healso had exhaustive knowledge of the NHL Rule Book to the letter of the law and its potential loopholes.

Just about the only thing the former high school teacher and junior hockey coach (Peterborough Petes) was unable to attain in his illustrious career was a Stanley Cup championship. During his tenure as Flyers head coach, the team was a perennial contender. He wasn't quite able to get the team over the top.

Nevertheless, Neilson was beloved by many of his players in Philly and elsewhere. He had an "absent minded professor" quality to his personality. Neilson was a deep thinker and out-of-the-box strategist for hockey but he was prone to doing things like forgetting his shoes or accidentally locking himself out of the practice rink before someone came to let him in.

On November 13, 1999, Neilson achieved a special personal milestone in his NHL coaching career. On that night, the Philadelphia Flyers earned a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks.

Mikael Renberg’s second-period power play goal proved to be the game winner. The victory marked Neilson’s 424th win in his NHL coaching career. With the win, Neilson passed the legendary Jack Adams for ninth on the NHL’s all-time coaching victories list as it stood at the time.

Neilson’s Flyers tenure lasted from the latter portion of the 1997-98 season, lasting until the 1999-2000 campaign. In 1999-2000, Neilson’s team earned first place in the Eastern Conference. He also coached the 2000 Eastern Conference All-Star squad that season.

Overall, Neilson’s Flyers team had a 76-52-32 regular season record. His overall head coaching record was 460-381-159. Neilson was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November of 2002. On June 21, 2003, he passed away at age 69 after battling cancer for multiple years.

Neilson coached exactly 1,000 games in the NHL. Today, in 2026, he stands 36th on the all-time NHL regular season coaching win list. Fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Jack Adams -- the namesake of the NHL's annual coach of the year award -- served as the Detroit Red Wings coach and general manager for 36 years (1927 to 1963).