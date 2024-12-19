Flyers Turnovers Costly in 6-4 Loss to Detroit

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Own Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates- 10 Bobby Brink
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
33 Samuel Ersson
[35 Aleksei Kolosov]
PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Zamula, Tippett, Frost, Farabee, Foerster
Scratches: 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 36 Emil Andrae (healthy), 82 Ivan Fedotov (healthy)
TURNING POINT
The 3-on-1 and 2-on-0 goals by Detroit were key turning points. Flyers turnovers, decision-making, and an ill-timed line changes proved costly.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Laughton's Dominance vs. Detroit: Coming off career-best four-goal performance last Thursday against Detroit, Laughton played 14:41 at left wing and then at center. He skated 13:20 over 17 shifts, picking up an assist.
2. Michkov : A Michigan in Michigan? The Flyers rookie right winger had four shots on goal on six shot attempts. Overall, though, Michov was mostly a non-factor in this game after buzzing much of the night the last time Philly played Detroit.
3. Between the pipes: It wasn't a goalies' night on either side. Neither Ersson nor Lyon (just activated off IR) ever really got into a rhythm in this scattershot game. Ersson played a strong first period but ultimately would have liked two of Detroit's goals back: the Rasmussen tally and Kane's.
4. Special teams battles: The Flyers were 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the PK. Philly spent too much time in the first period having to kill penalties. It was a momentum generator for Detroit early in the game,
5. Behind enemy lines: Raymond and Larkin: Detroit's top line had a rough night in Philadelphia last Thursday. In this game, Larkin and Raymond were catalysts for their team, along with Kane.