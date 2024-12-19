Flyers Turnovers Costly in 6-4 Loss to Detroit

A Travis Sanheim holding minor at 12:16 of the first period put Detroit on the game's first power play. Sanheim got a free hand on Vladimir Tarasenko behind the defensive net.

Detroit applied significant pressure -- four shots on net including two scoring chances for Tarasenko -- during their power play. The Flyers killed it off but a high sticking double minor on Owen Tippett put the Wings on a four-minute power play.

At 18:19, with the Flyers PKers tired from inability to get a zone clear or a stoppage, a Dylan Larkin shot pass was redirected home by JT Compher (PPG, 4th goal of the season). The secondary assist went to Lucas Raymond.

In the second period, the Flyers had issues with turnovers and reads. After trading off two closely spaced goals, the Red Wings surged to a 4-2 lead by the second intermission. Shots on goal were 7-5 Detroit (18-9 Detroit through 40 minutes).

After Travis Sanheim had a scoring chance near the net in the attack zone, Detroit eventually scored on a 3-on-1 counterattack for a 2-1 lead at 10:15. Patrick Kane passed across through Cam York to Alex Debricat (13th). Debrinact scored a goal from his off wing.

A mere 25 seconds later, at 10:45, the Flyers got the goal back for a 2-2 deadlock. After the Flyers won a battle on the side boards, an initial shot attempt was blocked. Tyson Foerster then fired a shot at the net. The puck went off Noah Cates' body (3rd goal of the season) and past Lyon. The assists went to Foerster and Nick Seeler.