Flyers to host Games 3 & 4 on April 22 & 25 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Flyers to host Games 3 & 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers will open their postseason campaign on Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., while returning home for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 22 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
 
See complete Flyers First Round schedule below:

ROUND 1 SCHEDULE: FLYERS VS. PENGUINS

GAME
DATE
TIME
LOCATION
BROADCAST
GAME 1
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
8PM
PPG PAINTS ARENA
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
GAME 2
MONDAY, APRIL 20
7PM
PPG PAINTS ARENA
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
GAME 3
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
7PM
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

TNT/truTV/HBO MAX/NBCSP/97.5 The Fanatic
GAME 4
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
8PM
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

 TBS/truTV/HBO MAX/NBCSP/97.5 The Fanatic
GAME 5
MONDAY, APRIL 27
TBD
PPG PAINTS ARENA
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
GAME 6
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
TBD
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
GAME 7
SATURDAY, MAY 2
TBD
PPG PAINTS ARENA
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC

This marks the 41st playoff appearance in franchise history for the Flyers and first trip to the postseason since 2020, when all teams traveled to the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto and Edmonton. April 22 will also mark a significant milestone, as it will be the first time since 2018 that the Flyers host a Stanley Cup Playoff game in Philadelphia.
 
Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the First Round of the 2026 Flyers Playoffs, presented by Toyota, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Single-event suite purchases are also available online here.

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