The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers will open their postseason campaign on Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., while returning home for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 22 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
See complete Flyers First Round schedule below:
Flyers to host Games 3 & 4 on April 22 & 25 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
Flyers to host Games 3 & 4 at Xfinity Mobile Arena
The National Hockey League has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers will open their postseason campaign on Saturday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., while returning home for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 22 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
ROUND 1 SCHEDULE: FLYERS VS. PENGUINS
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
LOCATION
|
BROADCAST
|
GAME 1
|
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
|
8PM
|
PPG PAINTS ARENA
|
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
|
GAME 2
|
MONDAY, APRIL 20
|
7PM
|
PPG PAINTS ARENA
|
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
|
GAME 3
|
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
|
7PM
|
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA
|
TNT/truTV/HBO MAX/NBCSP/97.5 The Fanatic
|
GAME 4
|
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
|
8PM
|
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA
|
TBS/truTV/HBO MAX/NBCSP/97.5 The Fanatic
|
GAME 5
|
MONDAY, APRIL 27
|
TBD
|
PPG PAINTS ARENA
|
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
|
GAME 6
|
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
|
TBD
|
XFINITY MOBILE ARENA
|
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
|
GAME 7
|
SATURDAY, MAY 2
|
TBD
|
PPG PAINTS ARENA
|
ESPN/NBCSP/97.5 THE FANATIC
This marks the 41st playoff appearance in franchise history for the Flyers and first trip to the postseason since 2020, when all teams traveled to the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto and Edmonton. April 22 will also mark a significant milestone, as it will be the first time since 2018 that the Flyers host a Stanley Cup Playoff game in Philadelphia.
Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the First Round of the 2026 Flyers Playoffs, presented by Toyota, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Single-event suite purchases are also available online here.