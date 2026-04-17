Flyers to host Games 3 & 4 on April 22 & 25 at Xfinity Mobile Arena

This marks the 41st playoff appearance in franchise history for the Flyers and first trip to the postseason since 2020, when all teams traveled to the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto and Edmonton. April 22 will also mark a significant milestone, as it will be the first time since 2018 that the Flyers host a Stanley Cup Playoff game in Philadelphia.



Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the First Round of the 2026 Flyers Playoffs, presented by Toyota, are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Single-event suite purchases are also available online here.