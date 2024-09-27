Flyers Sign Defenseman Spencer Gill to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they signed defenseman Spencer Gill to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Gill, 18 (8/17/06), was selected by the Flyers in the second round (59th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. He participated in Development, Rookie Camp and main Training Camp before being returned to his junior team on Sept. 25. He made his preseason debut with the Flyers on Sept. 22, 2024 at Washington where he logged 19:16 of ice time.

Gill totaled 46 points (12g-34a) in 65 regular-season games for Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The 6-foot-4, 185-pound defenseman ranked fourth on the team in assists and tied for fifth in points. He recorded five assists in five playoff games for Rimouski.

Over his two years with Rimouski, the right-shot blueliner posted 50 points (12g-38a) in 106 career contests in the QMJHL. He has one goal and eight assists in 14 career playoff games in the QMJHL.

Internationally, the native of Riverview, New Brunswick represented Team Canada at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, tallying two assists in seven games to win a gold medal. He was a teammate of 2024 first round pick, Jett Luchanko.