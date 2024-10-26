Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to OHL's Guelph Storm

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have returned forward Jett Luchanko to his junior team, the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

"The decision to send Jett back is something we strongly believe is the right path for him and his development," said Briere. “His work-ethic, preparedness and play during training camp and preseason was something we were extremely impressed with and felt he earned the right to make our roster and start the season with us. Ultimately, we feel it is more valuable for Jett to be put in the best possible position to prepare himself for an NHL career, and right now that is with his team in Guelph."

Luchanko, 18 (8/21/06), appeared in four games for the Flyers to start the season and became the youngest player in Flyers history to make their NHL debut on Oct. 11 at Vancouver.

He recorded two assists and was a plus-1 in four preseason games during training camp, his first as a Flyer. He was selected by the Flyers in the First Round (13th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, and was one of only two players from the 2024 NHL Draft, alongside Macklin Celebrini (SJS: 1st Overall) to make their team's season opening roster and NHL debut.

Luchanko returns to Guelph for his third season in the OHL. He posted 20 goals and 54 assists for 74 points in 68 games for the Storm last season prior to being drafted by the Flyers. He also represented Canada at the World U-18 tournament where he had seven points (2g-5a) in seven games.