Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 11 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2024 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

GettyImages-2008303399
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The following three (3) players have been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Sept. 28:

D - Ronnie Attard
D - Louie Belpedio
F - Rhett Gardner

The following three (3) players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - JR Avon
F - Elliot Desnoyers
F - Massimo Rizzo

The following two (2) players on AHL contracts have been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - Brendan Furry
F - Jacob Gaucher

The updated roster stands at 37 players.

