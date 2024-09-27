Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 11 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers have made changes to their 2024 Training Camp roster, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

The following three (3) players have been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Sept. 28:

D - Ronnie Attard

D - Louie Belpedio

F - Rhett Gardner

The following three (3) players have been assigned to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - JR Avon

F - Elliot Desnoyers

F - Massimo Rizzo

The following two (2) players on AHL contracts have been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F - Brendan Furry

F - Jacob Gaucher

The updated roster stands at 37 players.