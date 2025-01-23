Flyers Partner with PSPCA to Help Abandoned Puppies Find Forever Homes

Affectionately named after nine Flyers, players met their pups to help them find their forever home.

puppy-release
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers are doing their part in helping rescued puppies find their forever homes. The Flyers have teamed up with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) to help nine puppies named after current players get adopted.

Featured on yesterday’s episode of Head Coach John Tortorella’s Hockey & Hounds, the nine nine-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies were found abandoned in Lower Merion Park just before the holidays. PSCPA affectionately named them after the following Flyers players:

Coots after Flyers Captain Sean Couturier
Catesy after Flyers forward Noah Cates
Sanny after Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Laughts after Flyers forward Scott Laughton
Hath after Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway
Seels after Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler
TK after Flyers forward Travis Konecny
Mich after Flyers forward Matvei Michkov
Ers after Flyers starting goaltender Sam Ersson

Earlier this month, the Flyers partnered with PSPCA to bring the puppies to a Flyers practice where each player took time to meet their pup and capture photos and video to help spread the word and increase their chances of finding their forever home. All photos and video can be found on the Flyers’ official social media channels.

Fans attending the Flyers vs. Devils game on Monday, January 27 will have the first opportunity to meet the Flyers puppies in the Broad Street Atrium on the main concourse. The puppies will be officially up for adoption and located at PSPCA in North Philadelphia beginning on Tuesday, January 28.

Learn more by listening to this week’s episode of Hockey & Hounds on Spotify, Apple Music and the Philadelphia Flyers Official YouTube channel.

