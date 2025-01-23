Flyers Partner with PSPCA to Help Abandoned Puppies Find Forever Homes

Earlier this month, the Flyers partnered with PSPCA to bring the puppies to a Flyers practice where each player took time to meet their pup and capture photos and video to help spread the word and increase their chances of finding their forever home. All photos and video can be found on the Flyers’ official social media channels.

Fans attending the Flyers vs. Devils game on Monday, January 27 will have the first opportunity to meet the Flyers puppies in the Broad Street Atrium on the main concourse. The puppies will be officially up for adoption and located at PSPCA in North Philadelphia beginning on Tuesday, January 28.

Learn more by listening to this week’s episode of Hockey & Hounds on Spotify, Apple Music and the Philadelphia Flyers Official YouTube channel.