Flyers Partner with PSPCA to Help Abandoned Puppies Find Forever Homes

The Flyers are doing their part in helping rescued puppies find their forever homes. The Flyers have teamed up with the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) to help nine puppies named after current players get adopted.
Featured on yesterday’s episode of Head Coach John Tortorella’s Hockey & Hounds, the nine nine-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies were found abandoned in Lower Merion Park just before the holidays. PSCPA affectionately named them after the following Flyers players: