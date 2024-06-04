Flyers In-House Content Team Wins Three Gold Telly's at the 45th Annual Telly Awards

PHILADELPHIA (June 4, 2024) - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that their internal content and production team has won three gold awards in the 45th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. This year’s winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, PlayStation Studios, and more. The Telly Awards feature categories each season that reflect the evolution of the video and television industry, which this year were judged on the 2024 theme, “Beyond the Frame.”

The Philadelphia Flyers were nominated for three awards, taking home the top honors in all three categories. The winning submissions encompassed the impact and influence of the Flyers’ season-long marketing campaign: New Era of Orange. The campaign was developed and executed through many channels including media, social media, game presentation, advertising and retail.

Winning categories and submissions from the Flyers included:

Gold Winner | Sports — Social Video: Series – Sports: Liftoff: Embarking on a New Era of Flyers Hockey

Gold Winner: Sports — Promotional Video: General-Sports: A New Era of Orange | Flyers Uniform Unveil

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

“Our team’s primary focus this past season was bringing to life the New Era of Orange, which marked a new chapter for the Flyers organization” said Flyers Senior Vice President of Marketing Christine Mina. “Each of the three projects that were honored shared a common goal: to give fans access, transparency, and authentic storytelling. It is a huge honor for those efforts to be recognized among some of the top content teams both within and outside of the sports industry, affirming our commitment to world-class content that connects our fans watching from across the globe.”

Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s new categories included topics within Generative AI, Brand Collaboration, Use of Data Visualization, Thought Leadership and Accessibility. These categories centered on cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; Malinda Wink, Executive Director Minderoo Pictures.