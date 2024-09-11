Flyers Announce 2024 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their schedule and roster for 2024 Rookie Camp, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

The camp will consist of on-ice sessions over six days, including a pair of games against the New York Rangers rookies. The first day will have the rookies take the ice for practice sessions before they kick off games on back-to-back nights, Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be hosted at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Both games will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The Rookie Camp on-ice sessions at Flyers Training Center are free and open to the public. Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.

The complete 27-man Flyers Rookie Camp roster is attached here.

2024 FLYERS ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES EST)

Thursday, September 12th

Practice - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 13th

Morning Skate (at FTC) - 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

GAME vs NYR - 7:05 p.m. Saturday, September 14th

GAME vs NYR - 5:05 p.m. Sunday, September 15th

Practice - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 16th

Practice - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17th

Practice - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Join the family and be here for this new era of Flyers hockey with a ticket package for the 2024-25 season. Full, half & partial season tickets are currently available for purchase. Want to learn more about ticket options? Click here to request ticket package information or call 215.952.5226. Sign up for the FlyerWire newsletter to receive exclusive presales, breaking news, event updates and special offers delivered right to your inbox.