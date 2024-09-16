Flyers Announce 2024-25 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

PHILADELPHIA (September 16, 2024) – With just 33 days remaining until the 2024-25 Flyers Home Opener, today the team announced their lineup of promotional theme nights, giveaways and community nights for the highly-anticipated season. Tickets for all themed games and special ticket packages for groups are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.
This year’s promotional night schedule will feature 18 giveaway and theme nights at Wells Fargo Center. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to returning fan-favorite theme nights including the Star Wars Game, Black Friday Game, Marvel Super Hero Game and more.
Also notable this season, the Flyers will host the annual Ed Snider Legacy Game on Thursday, January 9 when the club will celebrate the legacy of late Flyers Founder Ed Snider highlighting his dedication and contributions to the franchise and Philadelphia community.
To kick off this season’s giveaways, fans in attendance on Opening Night on Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver will receive an Opening Night t-shirt presented by Coke Zero Sugar. Fans can also look forward to giveaways including Gritty Night Lights, Flyers Fanny Packs and more throughout the season.
In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will host an array of community games aligned with the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey and honoring members of our community and their meaningful impact on the Greater Philadelphia region. Throughout the 2024-25 season, the club will host Military Appreciation presented by Toyota, Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota, and Pride Night.
View highlights from the schedule and giveaways below:
THEME NIGHTS
- Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- Thursday, October 31 vs. St. Louis Blues — Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers
- Saturday, November 16 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Star Wars Game
- Friday, November 29 vs. New York Rangers — Black Friday Game presented by Ticketmaster
- Saturday, December 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Holiday Spectacular
- Thursday, January 9 vs. Dallas Stars — Ed Snider Legacy Game
- Saturday, March 8 vs. Seattle Kraken — Marvel Super Hero Game presented by Ticketmaster
COMMUNITY NIGHTS
- Monday, November 11 vs. San Jose Sharks — Military Appreciation presented by Toyota | Camo Hat Giveaway
- Monday, November 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway
- Tuesday, January 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings — Pride Night
- Tuesday, March 4 vs. Calgary Flames — PAL Game presented by Toyota
- Thursday, March 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets — Next Shift presented by Holman
GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIALTY NIGHTS
- Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Flyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- Saturday, October 26 vs. Minnesota Wild — Flyers Fanny Pack
- Monday, November 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche — Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson
- Monday, January 13 vs. Florida Panthers — Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson
- Saturday, February 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — PA Lottery Coupon Giveaway
- Saturday, February 22 vs. Edmonton Oilers — Gritty Night Light
- Saturday, March 8 vs. Seattle Kraken — Marvel Super Hero Game presented by Ticketmaster Poster
- Tuesday, March 11 vs. New Jersey Devils — PECO Go Green Giveaway
- Thursday, March 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Coors Light Giveaway
- Saturday, March 15 vs. Carolina Hurricanes — Flyers Placemat Giveaway presented by Constellation
- Thursday, March 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Dollar Pretzel Night presented by Super Pretzel
- Saturday, April 12 vs. New York Islanders — Dollar Ice Cream Day presented by Turkey Hill
SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES
In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will once again offer a slate of unique group ticket packages featuring special events and exclusive giveaways. Tickets are required for these packages. See the full list of special ticket package offers here. Check back for additional heritage nights and music series to be announced soon.
Highlights include:
- Tuesday, October 22 vs. Washington Capitals — Italian Heritage | Apron
- Sunday, October 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Recovery | Challenge Coin
- Tuesday, November 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Love Your Melon Flyers Beanie
- Thursday, December 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings — Healthcare Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler
- Thursday, December 19 vs. Los Angeles Kings — Teacher Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler
- Tuesday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Golf | 6-Pack Cooler Sling Bag
- Monday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils — First Responders Night presented by ServPro | Bottle Opener Coin
For the full Flyers promotional nights and giveaways schedule, visit here.