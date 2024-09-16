Flyers Announce 2024-25 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

PHILADELPHIA (September 16, 2024) – With just 33 days remaining until the 2024-25 Flyers Home Opener, today the team announced their lineup of promotional theme nights, giveaways and community nights for the highly-anticipated season. Tickets for all themed games and special ticket packages for groups are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

This year’s promotional night schedule will feature 18 giveaway and theme nights at Wells Fargo Center. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to returning fan-favorite theme nights including the Star Wars Game, Black Friday Game, Marvel Super Hero Game and more.

Also notable this season, the Flyers will host the annual Ed Snider Legacy Game on Thursday, January 9 when the club will celebrate the legacy of late Flyers Founder Ed Snider highlighting his dedication and contributions to the franchise and Philadelphia community.

To kick off this season’s giveaways, fans in attendance on Opening Night on Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver will receive an Opening Night t-shirt presented by Coke Zero Sugar. Fans can also look forward to giveaways including Gritty Night Lights, Flyers Fanny Packs and more throughout the season.

In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will host an array of community games aligned with the organization’s ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey and honoring members of our community and their meaningful impact on the Greater Philadelphia region. Throughout the 2024-25 season, the club will host Military Appreciation presented by Toyota, Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota, and Pride Night.

View highlights from the schedule and giveaways below:

THEME NIGHTS

Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

— Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Thursday, October 31 vs. St. Louis Blues — Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers

— Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers Saturday, November 16 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Star Wars Game

— Star Wars Game Friday, November 29 vs. New York Rangers — Black Friday Game presented by Ticketmaster

— Black Friday Game presented by Ticketmaster Saturday, December 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Holiday Spectacular

— Holiday Spectacular Thursday, January 9 vs. Dallas Stars — Ed Snider Legacy Game

— Ed Snider Legacy Game Saturday, March 8 vs. Seattle Kraken — Marvel Super Hero Game presented by Ticketmaster

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

Monday, November 11 vs. San Jose Sharks — Military Appreciation presented by Toyota | Camo Hat Giveaway

— Military Appreciation presented by Toyota | Camo Hat Giveaway Monday, November 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway

— Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway Tuesday, January 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings — Pride Night

— Pride Night Tuesday, March 4 vs. Calgary Flames — PAL Game presented by Toyota

— PAL Game presented by Toyota Thursday, March 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets — Next Shift presented by Holman

GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIALTY NIGHTS

Saturday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks — Flyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

— Flyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Saturday, October 26 vs. Minnesota Wild — Flyers Fanny Pack

— Flyers Fanny Pack Monday, November 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche — Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson

— Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson Monday, January 13 vs. Florida Panthers — Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson

— Dollar Dog Night presented by Dietz and Watson Saturday, February 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — PA Lottery Coupon Giveaway

— PA Lottery Coupon Giveaway Saturday, February 22 vs. Edmonton Oilers — Gritty Night Light

— Gritty Night Light Saturday, March 8 vs. Seattle Kraken — Marvel Super Hero Game presented by Ticketmaster Poster

— Marvel Super Hero Game presented by Ticketmaster Poster Tuesday, March 11 vs. New Jersey Devils — PECO Go Green Giveaway

— PECO Go Green Giveaway Thursday, March 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Coors Light Giveaway

— Coors Light Giveaway Saturday, March 15 vs. Carolina Hurricanes — Flyers Placemat Giveaway presented by Constellation

— Flyers Placemat Giveaway presented by Constellation Thursday, March 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Dollar Pretzel Night presented by Super Pretzel

— Dollar Pretzel Night presented by Super Pretzel Saturday, April 12 vs. New York Islanders — Dollar Ice Cream Day presented by Turkey Hill

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES

In addition to theme nights and giveaways, the Flyers will once again offer a slate of unique group ticket packages featuring special events and exclusive giveaways. Tickets are required for these packages. See the full list of special ticket package offers here. Check back for additional heritage nights and music series to be announced soon.

Highlights include:

Tuesday, October 22 vs. Washington Capitals — Italian Heritage | Apron

— Italian Heritage | Apron Sunday, October 27 vs. Montreal Canadiens — Recovery | Challenge Coin

— Recovery | Challenge Coin Tuesday, November 25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Love Your Melon Flyers Beanie

— Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Love Your Melon Flyers Beanie Thursday, December 12 vs. Detroit Red Wings — Healthcare Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler

— Healthcare Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler Thursday, December 19 vs. Los Angeles Kings — Teacher Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler

— Teacher Appreciation | 20 oz. Tumbler Tuesday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Golf | 6-Pack Cooler Sling Bag

— Golf | 6-Pack Cooler Sling Bag Monday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils — First Responders Night presented by ServPro | Bottle Opener Coin

For the full Flyers promotional nights and giveaways schedule, visit here.