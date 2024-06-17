Flyers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their seven-game 2024 preseason schedule

24FLY_Preseason_Schedule_2568x1444 (3)
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their seven-game 2024 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers play four of their seven preseason games on the road and will open their slate on Sept. 22 at Washington in a matinee and continue on the road with a trip to Montreal on Sept. 23 before taking on the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders for home-and-home series. Philadelphia then will take on their Metropolitan Division rivals, the New Jersey Devils, at the Wells Fargo Center in the preseason finale.

A complete schedule is below:

Flyers 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

DATE

OPPONENT

LOCATION

TIME (ET)

Sunday, September 22

at Washington

Capital One Arena

3:00 PM

Monday, September 23

at Montreal

Bell Centre

7:00 PM

Thursday, September 26

vs. NY Islanders

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Saturday, September 28

vs. Boston

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Monday, September 30

at NY Islanders

UBS Arena

7:00 PM

Tuesday, October 1

at Boston

TD Garden

7:00 PM

Thursday, October 3

vs. New Jersey

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 PM

Broadcast information will be announced later this summer.

Pricing and on-sale dates for Philadelphia Flyers preseason and regular season tickets for the 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date. Full and half season tickets are currently available for purchase. Want to learn more about ticket options? Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our website.

News Feed

Flyers sign forward Rodrigo Abols to a one-year, two-way contract

Offseason Spotlight: Cam York

Flyers Charities Donates $200,000 to Help Young Girls Save Their Ball Hockey Rink

Offseason Spotlight: Owen Tippett

Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Opinions vary after Celebrini, Levshunov taken with 1st 2 picks

Hilferty and Jones Presser: 3 Takeaways

Flyers In-House Content Team Wins Three Gold Telly's at the 45th Annual Telly Awards

Farm Report: Memorial Cup Wrapup

NHL Combine Fine-Tunes Draft Preparation

Memorial Cup Update: Bonk Making Major Impact

Hathaway: "Everyone Has Each Other's Back"

2024 Worlds: Ersson and Farabee Advance to Medal Round

King Clancy nominee Laughton discusses using platform to support Pride

2023-24 Season Highlight: Ersson's Four Shutouts

Farm Report: 3 Flyers Prospects Heading to Memorial Cup

O'Ree finalist spotlight: Kelsey McGuire

Season Highlight: Flyers Set NHL Penalty Shot Record

Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Experts split after Celebrini, Levshunov, Silayev go top 3