Flyers Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced their seven-game 2024 preseason schedule, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers play four of their seven preseason games on the road and will open their slate on Sept. 22 at Washington in a matinee and continue on the road with a trip to Montreal on Sept. 23 before taking on the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders for home-and-home series. Philadelphia then will take on their Metropolitan Division rivals, the New Jersey Devils, at the Wells Fargo Center in the preseason finale.

A complete schedule is below: