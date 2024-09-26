Flyers Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with their local media broadcast rights holders, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, announced today the local broadcast schedule for the Flyers’ 2024-25 preseason and regular season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) will present live coverage of 72 Flyers games during the 2024-25 NHL season, including three preseason matchups and 69 regular season contests. Flyers games on NBCSP will continue to be surrounded by Flyers Pregame Live and Flyers Postgame Live with hosts Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti and Scott Hartnell.

NBCSP’s Flyers game schedule begins with the preseason home opener against New York Islanders on Sept. 26 (7 p.m. ET) on NBCSP. NBCSP’s regular season schedule will start with the season opener on Oct. 11 at Vancouver (10 p.m. ET). This season’s coverage will again be led by play-by-play announcer, Jim Jackson, his position since 1995, and joining him for a second season is game analyst Brian Boucher.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s live Flyers coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to stream live on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. In addition, the digital properties will feature comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Flyers.

Once again, 97.5 The Fanatic, will serve as the primary flagship station of the Flyers Broadcast Network, with select games moved to sister station 93.3 WMMR led by play-by-play announcer, Tim Saunders, his position since 1997, and color commentator, Todd Fedoruk, for the second straight season. Flyers games on 97.5 The Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR will be surrounded by pregame, postgame and intermission coverage with hosts Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith. In addition, former Flyer Chris Therien returns for a second straight season to join Myrtetus and Smith for pregame coverage.