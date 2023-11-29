Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce 45th Flyers Charities Carnival to Take Place March 17th

PHILADELPHIA (November 29, 2023) – Coming off the team’s first two successful charitable events of the year including Gritty 5K and Flyers Casino Night, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities are excited to announce the 45th Flyers Charities Carnival will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Just in time for holiday shopping, general admission tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, Thursday, November 30 at 2 p.m. with the first wave of Player Sign and Snaps available for purchase on Tuesday, December 5. New this year, fans who purchase tickets on November 30 will receive an early access link to be the first to purchase Player Sign and Snaps to ensure they meet their favorite players. All proceeds from the event will benefit Flyers Charities and its giving pillars of supporting families affected by cancer and growing the game of hockey.

At the annual marquee event, fans can look forward to interacting with the entire Flyers roster and enjoying the rides, sights and treats of a carnival right on the New Wells Fargo Center floor including a 65-foot-tall Ferris Wheel and Dunk Tank. Last year, the Flyers Charities Carnival hosted its largest carnival to date with new special experiences that proved to be a hit. Returning to the 2024 Flyers Charities Carnival will be fan-favorites including tailgate games and Sign and Snaps with Flyers players, Coach Tortorella’s Hockey & Hounds meet and greet, Flyers Charities Art Gallery and Shot on Goal.

New this year, fans who purchase tickets for a Flyers Locker Room Tour will be the very first of the public to see the Flyers brand-new locker room. Fans can look forward to sitting in their favorite player’s stall, taking in the new sights of the room and taking the same walk to the “ice” the Flyers take for every home game. This year’s Flyers Charities Carnival will also be the first chance for fans to meet new members of the team including Bobby Brink, Tyson Foerster, Marc Staal, Garnet Hathawayand Ryan Poehling. This year, Sign and Snap sales will be opened in two different waves in the coming months with the first taking place on December 5.

Tickets for the ultimate Flyers fan experience will be available for purchase at FlyersCarnival.com. Kids under 12 are FREE – please select kids’ complimentary tickets when purchasing adult tickets. One adult ticket grants access to four children’s tickets. For the first time, tickets will only be available digitally to make entrance and access to player meet and greets, also known as player Sign and Snaps, quicker than ever.

The event, now running for over four decades, is one of the longest-tenured and most successful one-day charity events hosted by a professional sports franchise anywhere in the country. Since its inception, Flyers Charities has raised over $32 million for charity.