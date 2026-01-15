Postgame RAV4: Comeback Bid Falls Short in Buffalo

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-2, at KeyBank Center on Wednesday evening. The Flyers are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Rasmus Dahlin (PPG, 5th) gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. Subsequently, Mattias Samuelsson (8th) added to the lead. The Sabres also hit the post twice in the first period and had five high-danger chances to two for the Flyers.

Jack Quinn (10th) built a three-goal lead early in the second period. Owen Tippett (15th) got the Flyers back within 3-1 in the middle stages of the period. Dahlin (PPG, 6th) scored his second power play goal of the game to restore the three-goal advantage.

In the third period, Trevor Zegras (PPG, 18th) narrowed the gap to two goals again. Philly drew no closer, and Ryan McLeod (SHG, ENG, 10th) restored another three-goal margin.

Dan Vladar (three saves on five shots) suffered an injury in the first period. He did not return. Samuel Ersson took over in goal, seeing eight shots and stopping six. Ukko-Pekka Luukonen (20 saves) earned the win in goal.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Flyers went to an early power play at 1:52 as goaltender Luukkonen hooked, Christian Dvorak. The 5-on-4 went by the wayside without any scoring chances.

Nikita Grebenkin was robbed by Luukonen at point blank range. Owen Tippett had the setup.

Through seven minutes, shots were 3-0 Flyers. Matvei Michkov made a fine defensive play to short-circuit a scoring chance. At 9:06, Vladar made his first save of the game: a routine stop on Dahlin.

Cam York went to the box for cross-checking Jason Zucker at 9:16. From the top of the right circle, Dahlin wired hom a shot over the goaltender's shoulder through traffic at 9:30. The assists went to Josh Doan and Tage Thompson.

Taking a feed from Noah Ostlund, Samuelsson scored on the short side at 15:13. Doan got the second assist.

The Flyers had a 2-on-0 opportunity. A pass sequence from Zegras to Travis Konecny went awry.

Shots: Flyers 8 - Sabres 5

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Sabres 10

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Ersson entered the game at the start of the period. Vladar did not return to the bench.

At 2:06, Zegras took a hooking penalty against Doan. The Sabres didn't score but Buffalo made it 3-0 at 4:22. With Flyers defenders caught puck watching, Quinn scored from prime range. The assists went to Ryan McLeod and Zach Benson.

Scoring his sixth goal in his last 12 games, Tippett snapped home a shot from over the middle to draw Philly back within 3-1 at 10:28. The sequence started with Noah Cates claiming a Sabres turnover in the neutral zone. Cates received the lone assist.