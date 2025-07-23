Flyers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2025-26 home season are on sale beginning today

sgt-onsale
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2025-26 home season are on sale beginning today. Tickets are available now online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The club announced its full season schedule last week coming off a series of major offseason moves that saw the hiring of new head coach Rick Tocchet, the major acquisition of high-end talent in forward Trevor Zegras, the 4-year extension of forward Noah Cates and the 5-year extension of defenseman Cam York. The Flyers will start the 2025-26 season on Thursday, October 9 on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and will return for the Flyers Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Monday, October 13 against the Panthers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Flyers fans back for the 2025-26 season,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “Our leadership team has been hard at work taking the right steps to make this Flyers team an exciting one to watch and are counting down the days until we kick off our season on October 9.”

Interested in more than just a single game? Full and half season ticket members receive exclusive benefits, including member events, additional discounts on food and retail, and more. Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our webpage. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Flyer Wire for advance access to Flyers presales, breaking news, and other special offers.

News Feed

Rick Tocchet Named Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics

Flyers Alumni: Once a Flyer. Always a Flyer

New (But Familiar) Faces Behind Phantoms Bench

Breaking down the Flyers 2025-26 schedule

Flyers Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Flyers: Three Jacks in Hand

Flyers Appoint John Snowden as Head Coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Vladar Wants to be a Force for the Flyers

Run For Your Life: Gritty 5K Presented By Penn Medicine Is Back

Porter Martone: Options Abound

Dvorak Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Dvorak Aims for All-Situations Role

Best of Cam York

Transaction Analysis: York Put Security First

Philadelphia Flyers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Cam York on Five-Year Contract

Luchanko Looks Forward to Bigger Things Next Season

Flyers Announce Dates for the 2025 Community Caravan

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Add Depth in Free Agency