Flyers 2025-26 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2025-26 home season are on sale beginning today. Tickets are available now online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The club announced its full season schedule last week coming off a series of major offseason moves that saw the hiring of new head coach Rick Tocchet, the major acquisition of high-end talent in forward Trevor Zegras, the 4-year extension of forward Noah Cates and the 5-year extension of defenseman Cam York. The Flyers will start the 2025-26 season on Thursday, October 9 on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and will return for the Flyers Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Monday, October 13 against the Panthers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Flyers fans back for the 2025-26 season,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “Our leadership team has been hard at work taking the right steps to make this Flyers team an exciting one to watch and are counting down the days until we kick off our season on October 9.”

Interested in more than just a single game? Full and half season ticket members receive exclusive benefits, including member events, additional discounts on food and retail, and more. Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our webpage. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Flyer Wire for advance access to Flyers presales, breaking news, and other special offers.