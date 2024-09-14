Five Things: Rookie Series Game 2

After the Flyers Rookies came up on the losing end of a 4-3 (1-0) shootout decision on Friday against the New York Rangers Rookies in an action-pack game at the PPL Center it Allentown, the two sides wll rematch on Saturday in the second game of the Rookie Series.

Game time on Saturday is 5:05 p.m. EDT. The game will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com with Brian Smith and Jason Myrtetus on the call.

Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game.

1. Different Goalies: Rookie Camp tryout player Sam Hillebrandt is expected to be in goal for the Flyers Rookies on Saturday. Swedish goaltender Hugo Ollas is expected to get the call for the Blueshirts.

2. Critical Mass: Incoming Phantoms/Flyers rookie Massimo Rizzo developed a knack for delivering big offensive plays at key times during his collegiate career at Denver. In his Rookie Game debut on Friday, Rizzo got the primary helper on Matvei Michkov's second period power play goal at 5-on-3. Later, Rizzo forced overtime with his goal at 19:45 of the third period.

3. Andrae's Puck Skills: Second-year defenseman Emil Andrae entered training camp in outstanding physical condition having both added muscle while losing weight. The offensively gifted Swede was very noticeable in triggering plays on Friday for the Flyers Rookies.

4. Gendron's Hands: There are various aspects that Alexis Gendron has worked on over the last year both in the AHL with the Phantoms and in his final season of junior hockey. One thing that's never been a concern is where he had the finishing touch to score at different levels. Gendron showed again on Friday with a re-direct goal.

5. McDonald's Strength: Speaking of players who came to camp in excellent shape, defenseman Hunter McDonald had a phenomenal summer from a conditioning standpoint. He tried to set a physical tone from the start on Friday. He took a penalty and also had to off for some repairs at one juncture but understands his identity that makes him effective.