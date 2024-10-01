Five Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Playing their penultimate game of the 2024 preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are in Beantown on Tuesday night to take on the Boston Bruins. Game time at TD Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be streamed on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com within the service area. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

Here are five things to watch in Tuesday's tilt.

1. Beefed-up lineup

Unlike Monday's game in Elmont against the New York Islanders, the Flyers will ice a roster in Boston that will be much closer to the team's potential opening night. The entire lineup is different from Monday's group, with no players suiting up in back-to-back matches this time.

2. Michkov back on the Frost line

For most of training camp, top Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov has skated on a line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett. In Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins at Wells Fargo Center, Frost and Tippett had the night off. Michkov played (on left wing) with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. None of these players suited up on Monday. In Boston, Michkov (three goals, three assists in three preseason matches) is slated to return to the line with Frost and Tippett.

3. An extended look at Luchanko

2024 first round pick Jett Luchanko excelled in Rookie Camp and has held his own throughout NHL camp at the preseason to date. The 18-year-old has earned the right to get an additional look in the penultimate exhibition game. Soon, a decision must be made on whether to carry the teenage center on the opening night roster or loan him back to the OHL's Guelph Storm.

4. Final tuneup for Ersson

Samuel Ersson notched a 37-save shutout against the Islanders last Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers' current No. 1 goalie will get one more prep start for the season in Tuesday's game in Boston. Veteran AHL/ NHL depth goalie Cal Petersen will serve as the backup in this match.

5. Tortorella steps behind the bench

As is his customary practice, Flyers head coach John Tortorella has waited until the last two games of the preseason to reassume behind-the-bench duties. He will do so both against the Bruins on Tuesday and in Thursday's preseason finale against the New Jersey Devils. Previously, Tortorella delegated the duty of running the bench during games to Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere and Flyers assistant coaches Brad Shaw, Rocky Thompson and Darryl Williams.