Farm Report Three Stars: Bumper Bonk Strikes Again

For the season, Bonk has five goals, 12 assists, 17 points and a plus-12 rating in 19 games played to date. He assisted on Bonk's tying goal against Owen Sound amid a two-point effort. In the next game, a 6-5 road win over the Saginaw Spirit, Barkey scored his third goal of the season.

Second Star: Hunter McDonald (D, Phantoms, AHL) -- It's been a streaky season so far for Ian Laperriere's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. After rattling off of a seven-game point streak including three straight wins, the Phantoms are winless in their last four games. Even amid the recent rough patch, physical defensive defenseman Hunter McDonald has stood out with his willingness to take the body and block shots.

Through 16 games to date, McDonald (1g, 6a, 7 points, 33 penalty minutes) leads the Phantoms with a traditional plus-nine rating. At present, only five current Lehigh Valley roster players are on the positive side of the ledger. Veteran defenseman Louie Belpedio is +4, followed by forwards Anthony Richard (four goals, five assists, +3 in seven games), Oskar Eklind (four goals, eight points, +1 in 16 games) and veteran captain Garrett Wilson (+1).

After getting swept by the Providence Bruins last Friday (3-0) and Saturday (2-1 in overtime), the Phantoms return to action on Wednesday against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Third Star: Ethan Samson (D, Phantoms, AHL) -- The offensive-minded second-season pro has dressed in all 16 games the Phantoms have played to date. On the power play, he talled the Phantoms' lone goal on Saturday against Providence. Samson has scored a goal in two of the last three games.

For the season overall, Samson has posted six points (3g, 3a). Moving forward, he'll look to improve upon his traditional -11 plus/minus rating. Adam Ginning is -10 to date.

Last Week's Three Stars: Updates

Denver Barkey (LW, London Knights) -- Barkey was sidelined for the 15th win of London's current streak. He's played 18 games to date, compiling 22 points (three goals, 19 assists,+13).