Farm Report Three Stars: Bumper Bonk Strikes Again

In last week's Farm Report, we looked at three wingers who had big performances over the prior seven days. This week, here are three defensemen who had standout moments in their most recent games. Stats are accurate through games played on November 25.
First Star: Oliver Bonk (D, London Knights, OHL) -- The defending Ontario Hockey League champions have remained scorching hot over the past week, running their current winning streak to 15 straight games. Flyers 2023 first-round pick Bonk logged his customary all-situation ice time in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over Ottawa. He was unable to convert a shootout attempt, however.
The 13th win of the Knights streak would not have come about if not for back-to-back tallies late in the third period by Kasper Halttunen and Bonk to force overtime and an eventual five-round shootout. Bonk netted the tying goal with 43.2 second remaining in regulation. His shot from the right slot pinballed off two Owen Sound Attack defenders and found the mark.