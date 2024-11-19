Farm Report Three Stars: Barkey Regains Bite

Here are three standout players in the Flyers farm system over the past week. Stats are accurate through the games of November 18, 2024.

First Star: Denver Barkey (LW, London Knights, OHL) -- A bout with mononucleosis cost the 2023 third-round pick a chance to show his progress from last year at Rookie Camp and NHL camp. It may also have contributed to something of a slow start to the regular season after Barkey produced a stellar draft-plus-one season for the Ontario Hockey League champion London Knights.

Now the captain of the Knights, Barkey had just two points (0g, 2a) through the first six games of the regular season. This was to be expected as he needed time to regain his strength and timing.

Since that time, Barkey has started to get closer to the form he displayed in racking up 102 points (35 goals, 67 assists) in the regular season last year, plus 27 points (6g, 21a) in 18 playoff games. He emerged as a threat to strike in any manpower situation.

Barkey has posted at least one point in seven of his last nine games, including six multi-point games. He is coming off a tremendous weekend, following up a four-assist performance against the Sarnia Sting last Friday with a goal and an assist against the Guelph Storm.