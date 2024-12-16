Farm Report: Five Prospects Chosen for World Juniors

Five Philadelphia Flyers prospects have been selected by their national hockey federations to represent their countries at the 2024-25 World Junior Championship (WJC): three for Canada and one apiece for Sweden and Finland. This year's WJC will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 to January 5.

Flyers 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk of Team Canada is the organization's lone returning player from last year's tournament in Sweden. The London Knights defenseman (six goals, 15 assists, 21 points, +13) will celebrate his 20th birthday on the final day of this year's tournament.

Bonk's father, former NHL center Radek Bonk, represented Czechia in international hockey competitions. Oliver, however, was born and raised in Ottawa, where his dad played for the Senators and later made his permanent home.

Bonk's inclusion on Team Canada's roster was expected, having played in the WJC last year and previously representing Canada at the U18 level in the 2022-23 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tourney. Nevertheless, he's proven himself worthy of a return engagement as a key player on the powerhouse Knights.

Bonk is one of three London players to be selected for Team Canada this year. Unfortunately, for the second straight year, teammate Denver Barkey fell victim to the numbers game at Hockey Canada's selection camp. The Knights captain has since returned to his Ontario Hockey League club. The Flyers drafted Barkey in the third round (95th overall) of the 2023 Draft.

Flyers 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko solidified his WJC roster spot for Team Canada over the last six months. The young center has impressed with his combination of speed, playmaking ability, two-way awareness, hockey sense and exceptional maturity.

Luchanko opened the current season by appearing in four NHL games with the Flyers before returning to the OHL's Guelph Storm. With the OHL trade deadline looming on Jan. 10, it is possible that the 18-year-old Luchanko (7g, 13a, 20 points in 16 games for the Storm this season) could be on the move after the WJC to a contending team.

Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) goaltender Carson Bjarnason previously represented Canada at the Under-18 Worlds. The Flyers' 2023 second-round selection has had a strong Western Hockey League campaign this season after impressing both at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase and in training camp with the Flyers. The 19-year-old netminder has filled out his 6-foot-3 frame considerably since last year.

Flyers 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund, has already gained some pro hockey experience in Sweden's SHL and Allsvenskan (highest minor league). The 18-year-old center will likely be a supporting cast player this year for Sweden's "Junior Crowns" but may play a bigger role in next year's WJC.

The outlook is similar for Team Finland center Heikki Ruohonen, who was selected to Team Finland's 25-man roster (there is one cut to make before the tournament). Playing this season in the USHL for the Dubuque Fighting Saints (5g, 7a, 12 points,+7 in 19 games) Ruohonen will head to the NCAA next season for Harvard University. He played well for Finland at the Summer Showcase.

Defending gold medalist Team USA is in Group A during the round-robin preliminary round of the WJC, along with Canada, Finland, Germany and Latvia. On Boxing Day, the Finns will clash head-to-head with Team Canada at Canadian Tire Centre as the two teams open their preliminary round schedules. Sweden is Group B with Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan. The Junior Crowns will play the Slovaks on Dec. 26.