Ersson Added to Team Sweden for Four Nations Faceoff

The NHL announced today that Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson has been added to Team Sweden’s roster ahead of the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff. The Flyers have three other players participating for their respective countries: Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim for Team Canada, Rasmus Ristolainen for Team Finland. Head Coach John Tortorella will serve as an assistant coach for Team USA.

This will be Ersson’s fifth time representing his country. He last played for Team Sweden at the 2024 World Championships where he suited up in four games owning a 3-1-0 record to help his team to a bronze medal. Overall, the netminder has a 6-2-0 record in international play.

This season Ersson has started 27 games with a 15-8-2 record. He recently went on a five-game win streak, which was his longest win streak in his NHL career. He currently has a .893 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.

The Four Nations Faceoff is a round-robin tournament staged by the NHL and NHLPA. The tournament will feature four national teams, Canada, United States, Sweden, and Finland and will take place Feb. 12-20 in lieu of the annual NHL All-Star Game.