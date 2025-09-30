Decisions Loom on Defense Depth Chart

The Philadelphia Flyers have two exhibition games and a week-plus of practices remaining before the organization has to set its opening night roster. There's still time for young players and veterans alike to nail down spots on the opening roster.

The number of available jobs depends partially on how many defensemen (seven or eight) and forwards (13 or 14) general manager Daniel Briere decides to take into the regular season. The rest comes down to player performance over the rest of camp. A secondary factor: players' waiver exemption or eligibility status if the team wants to assign him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

With veteran Rasmus Ristolainen likely sidelined for the first month of the regular season, there are a couple of jobs available to be won.

"First of all, I'm really looking forward to working with Risto when he comes back. Todd [Reirden] and me both. But there are opportunities for other players in camp and the games. But I'm not going to lie. We need to see more from everybody that's competing," head coach Rick Tocchet said after Saturday's morning skate."

Here's a look at the main players in the mix. (Note: 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk is not listed because he's been sidelined since Rookie Camp with an upper-body issue. Bonk is officially day-to-day but will need practice time before being cleared to play for the Phantoms or, at some point, the Flyers.)

Egor Zamula

The 411: The 25-year-old Russian defenseman has played in 166 NHL games for the Flyers in his career. Zamula has been a full-time NHL roster player the last two season, dressing in 66 games in 2023-24 and 63 games last year.

Meltzer's Take: Zamula is equally comfortable playing either side of a defense pairing. He's seen both 5-on-5 and occasional power play time in his NHL career. He produced a five-goal, 21 point, +3 season two years ago. With Zamula, it all comes down to decision making and consistency.

Contract status: Final year of his contract ($1.7 million AAV). Restricted free agent next summer.

Waiver status: Requires waivers for AHL assignment.

Briere on Zamula (Sept. 16): "Egor has played some good games for us the last couple years. Last season maybe wasn't as consistent and we'd like to see and he'd like to [show]. There's opportunities for him."

Noah Juulsen

The 411: The Flyers signed the 28-year-old former first-round pick (Montreal, 26th overall in 2015) as a free agent over the summer. He's a candidate for a third-pairing or depth role on the Philadelphia opening night roster.

Meltzer's Take: Juulsen brings a big frame (6-foot-2, 201 pounds) and a physical style of play. Blocks shots willingly and frequently. When he's on his game, he plays a simple style that maximizes his strengths and limits vulnerabilities. Toccchet is very familiar with the player, having coached Juulsen with the Vancouver Canucks in recent years. Juulsen has always been strictly a defensive defenseman (0 points in 35 games in 2024-25 after posting seven points in 54 games the previous year). Defensively, he needs to strike a balance between physical play and positional awareness. He's coming off 2024-25 season ending sports hernia surgery performed in February.

Contract status: One year, $900.000 contract.

Waiver status: Requires waivers for AHL assignment.

Tocchet on Juulsen (Sept. 27): Juuls has been just OK. He knows that. He can play better, and he knows it. There are some guys in camp that I don't know that well. If they have a couple bad games, a coach thinks, 'Wow, that guy's not playing very well.' It's in your head. Whereas, with Noah, I know he had it in him to play well. Does he get a little more latitude? Maybe just a touch. But there's competition. There are three or four defensemen [competing for a job], and he's in that mix for a roster spot."

Dennis Gilbert

The 411: The Flyers signed the depth defenseman as a free agent this offseason. The 28-year-old Gilbert has played in 111 NHL games to date with five clubs (Blackhawks, Avalanche, Flames, Sabres, Senators).

Meltzer's Take: Gilbert reached the NHL based on a combination of four traits: size (6-foot-2, 216 pounds), good mobility, physicality/competitiveness, and shot blocking prowess. Gilbert has average skills with the puck on his stick and needs to play a very straightforward game at the NHL level. As with many defenders of his style, balancing physical play and commitment to shot blocking with positional consistency and first-pass efficiency is the key to getting in an NHL lineup.

Contract status: One-year, $875.000 contract.

Waiver status: Requires waivers for AHL assignment.

Tocchet on Gilbert (Sept. 20): "He's done OK. Physical, competitive. Moves around (well). He's one of the guys in the mix to compete for a spot."

Adam Ginning

The 411: Last year, Ginning entered camp with a golden opportunity to push for a regular NHL spot. He had a tough camp and his 2024-25 season overall didn't measure up to the previous year. At 25, he's reaching the now-or-never stage of establishing himself as a regular NHL roster candidate. The 2018 second-round pick (50th overall) has appeared in 11 games for the Flyers.

Meltzer's Take: Ginning was drafted in the hopes of evolving into a shutdown defenseman. He brings a combination of size. physicality and a bit of a nasty streak. Has the versatility to play either of a defense pairing. Ginning had a very promising rookie AHL season with the Phantoms in 2022-23. However, he stagnated or even moved slightly backwards in the consistency of his progression since then.

Contract Status: He's in the final year of his current contact. Ginning will earn the same salary ($800 base, $787,500 AAV) whether he's in NHL or AHL this season.

Waiver status: Requires waivers for AHL assignment.