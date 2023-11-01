The waiting is the hardest part.

But Connor Zary’s ready to do it with a smile on his face.

The 22-year-old could make his NHL debut for the Flames tonight, as Calgary welcomes the Dallas Stars to Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

That won’t be officially confirmed until closer to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. puck drop, but Zary says if and when the big moment arrives, he’ll be ready.

“I don’t quite know yet, but if I get this opportunity, after getting a chance to talk and see what’s going on for the lineup tonight, it’s going to be really awesome and I’ll be really excited,” he said after a quick morning skate.

“(I’m) just kind of waiting to see.”

Despite surely being replete with nervous energy, Zary admitted he slept “like a baby” last night.

In watching the young forward hold court with the media, you sense an energy, a sense of anticipation that’s been years in the making.

“I think you have a little bit of nervous excitement,” said Zary. “That chance, kind of being right there in front of you to maybe, possibly make your NHL debut is something that’s pretty cool, pretty special.

“A little bit of a different morning, for sure.”