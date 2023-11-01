News Feed

Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

'It's For Sure Special'

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

'You've Got To Win Hockey Games'

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'

Zary channeling nervous excitement ahead of possible NHL debut against the Stars

_TVL3954
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

The waiting is the hardest part.

But Connor Zary’s ready to do it with a smile on his face.

The 22-year-old could make his NHL debut for the Flames tonight, as Calgary welcomes the Dallas Stars to Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

That won’t be officially confirmed until closer to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. puck drop, but Zary says if and when the big moment arrives, he’ll be ready.

“I don’t quite know yet, but if I get this opportunity, after getting a chance to talk and see what’s going on for the lineup tonight, it’s going to be really awesome and I’ll be really excited,” he said after a quick morning skate.

“(I’m) just kind of waiting to see.”

Despite surely being replete with nervous energy, Zary admitted he slept “like a baby” last night.

In watching the young forward hold court with the media, you sense an energy, a sense of anticipation that’s been years in the making.

“I think you have a little bit of nervous excitement,” said Zary. “That chance, kind of being right there in front of you to maybe, possibly make your NHL debut is something that’s pretty cool, pretty special.

“A little bit of a different morning, for sure.”

"It's pretty cool - pretty special"

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday that Zary’s done everything that’s been asked of him to start the season - a six-game run in the AHL that saw him collect 10 points.

A move to the wing has helped Zary flourish offensively, and his linemates have reaped the rewards of his ability to see plays develop before they happen.

Zary earned his 100th career AHL point in Sunday’s Calgary Wranglers overtime win, a victory that marked just his 140th career AHL regular season game.

In all, he’d factored in on 50% of the Wranglers’ scoring plays prior to earning a recall this week.

If Zary does draw in tonight against the Stars, he’d become the second member of Calgary’s 2020 NHL Draft class to debut inside the past seven days, after Defenceman Ilya Solovyov got into his first two NHL contests against the Blues and Oilers last week.

When asked who he’ll be thinking of if and when he suits up for that first NHL contest, the product of Saskatoon, Sask. reflected on those closest to him.

“First and foremost, my parents, my mom and dad, my brother, my grandma, the main people that have been around me by whole life, supporting me and helping me get to this point, this moment,” Zary said.

“Really, it’s all because of them, and not so much me.”

