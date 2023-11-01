News Feed

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'
Flames Recall Connor Zary

Flames Recall Connor Zary
Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23
United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary
'It's For Sure Special'

'It's For Sure Special'
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers
5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Skates Off Backlund's Feet
Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday
Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

'You've Got To Win Hockey Games'

Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Catch up on the chatter ahead of tonight's contest between the Flames and Stars

231101_Weegar
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Weegar on the mood in the dressing room:

"Pretty serious, I’d say, the mood. I think we’re hungry to get a win here, everybody’s got to be on their best. Husk and everybody’s talked, it’s a new day, it’s another opportunity to get back on track here tonight against a great opponent, we’ve got to play a full 60 minutes to get the ‘W.’"

On the challenge presented by the Stars:

"I think they’ve got a well-structured group, great forwards, solid D, some D that can skate, some forwards that can skate, some guys that can obviously get the puck in the back of the net. You’re going to have to know every detail out there and you want to embrace shutting down a top line like that, a team like this. You’ve got to look forward to the challenge, and look forward to getting a win against a great group."

On how to generate more offence:

"The last few games, I’m not sure what the shot numbers were, but I think we’ve got to generate some more shots to the net, and just getting in the greasy areas. I don’t think right now, the bounces you could say are going our way, or a clear lane to the net, beating the goalie 1-on-1, those haven’t really come right now. We’ve got to find a way to get some greasy ones, then some things will open up, then you’ll get your chances. You’ve got to break them down by getting inside more, getting to the paint, and getting some greasy ones."

"We're hungry to get a win here"

Lindholm on the importance of getting back on track:

"We can’t drop too many points, it’s a tough league to catch up in. You want to be in a good spot towards the end, there, not hope for a team to lose. We’ve just got to reset, and bring better efforts."

On what a win would mean for the group:

"It would be huge. Right now we’re struggling a little bit. Everyone wants to do well, but we’re not doing enough. I think everyone’s waiting a little bit, to see what happens, if something’s going to happen. We’ve just got to get back to working hard, less turnovers with the puck, and so on. Once we do that, we’ll be fine."

On having Rasmus Andersson back in the lineup:

"It’ll be good, he’s a great player for us, he’s proven that over a lot of years. We’re all excited to have him back."

"We just gotta reset and bring better efforts"

Zary on potentially debuting tonight:

"I don’t quite know yet, but if I get this opportunity, after getting a chance to talk and see what’s going on for the lineup tonight, it’s going to be really awesome and I’ll be really excited, just kind of waiting to see."

On his excitement level since being called up:

"I think you have a little bit of nervous excitement. That chance, kind of being right there in front of you to maybe, possibly make your NHL debut is something that’s pretty cool, pretty special. A little bit of a different morning, for sure."

On who he'll be thinking of if he gets into the lineup:

"First and foremost, my parents, my mom and dad, my brother, my grandma, the main people that have been around me by whole life, supporting me and helping me get to this point, this moment. Really, it’s all because of them, and not so much me."

"It's pretty cool - pretty special"

Huska on recent history against the Stars:

"We’ve played well against Dallas, I find, in the past. There’s always been a little bit of a rivalry there because of a couple recent playoff series, I guess. We’ve had some good games against them. For us, it’s just focusing on a really good 60-minute effort. There’s no need to overcomplicate anything, it’s making sure we do things the right way and take care of the puck here."

On the challenges presented by Dallas:

"They have a lot of the same personnel that allowed them to have success over the last number of years. Their goaltender’s playing very well, they don’t give up a lot, for sure, and their top guys can be game-breakers. We need to be at our best here, tonight."

On how to generate more offensive activity:

"For me, your offence starts with how you play in your own zone, so if you’re thinking about offence, then you’re going to keep giving up the chances we have been. It’s making sure the priority is put on checking, and doing that the right way. That will allow you to get more offensive chances, and things will come more smoothly, once you get that down."

"No need to overcomplicate anything"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23