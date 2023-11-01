Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Weegar on the mood in the dressing room:

"Pretty serious, I’d say, the mood. I think we’re hungry to get a win here, everybody’s got to be on their best. Husk and everybody’s talked, it’s a new day, it’s another opportunity to get back on track here tonight against a great opponent, we’ve got to play a full 60 minutes to get the ‘W.’"

On the challenge presented by the Stars:

"I think they’ve got a well-structured group, great forwards, solid D, some D that can skate, some forwards that can skate, some guys that can obviously get the puck in the back of the net. You’re going to have to know every detail out there and you want to embrace shutting down a top line like that, a team like this. You’ve got to look forward to the challenge, and look forward to getting a win against a great group."

On how to generate more offence:

"The last few games, I’m not sure what the shot numbers were, but I think we’ve got to generate some more shots to the net, and just getting in the greasy areas. I don’t think right now, the bounces you could say are going our way, or a clear lane to the net, beating the goalie 1-on-1, those haven’t really come right now. We’ve got to find a way to get some greasy ones, then some things will open up, then you’ll get your chances. You’ve got to break them down by getting inside more, getting to the paint, and getting some greasy ones."