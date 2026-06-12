The Top-5 'Must-Haves' At The Flames Equipment Sale

3. Sticks & Skates

Game-used sticks:

$100-350

Pro stock sticks are some of the best value buys in the game, with literally hundreds of dollars off the retail price for a twig that, often, has hardly any sign of wear.

It’s a chance to collect some Flames gear and boost beer-league performance all in one fell swoop!

One of the most unique things about pro-stock sticks is that the actual model is somewhat disguised. For example, did you know that Joel Farabee is one of only a handful of NHLers still using a Bauer Supreme 2SPROXL? You wouldn’t – not from afar, at least – as his sticks are ‘dressed’ as a Bauer Nexus Tracer.

(It’s an 82 flex with a P92 curve, by the way.)

This is done so hockey’s most popular brands like Bauer, CCM and Warrior can advertise their latest models, while still offering professional players the stick of their choice – even if their preferred model hasn’t been made available at the retail level for years (or even ever).