The Top-5 'Must-Haves' At The Flames Equipment Sale

The sale runs on Saturday, June 13 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

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By Ryan Dittrick
CalgaryFlames.com

Calling all gearheads, collectors, beer-leaguers and bargain hunters! The annual Flames Equipment Sale is back for 2026, with hockey lovers of all ages looking to score something special.

Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., with doors for the general public opening at 9:30 and running until 1 p.m.

Here are the Top-5 ‘Must-Have’ items up for grabs so you can plan your shopping excursion!

1. Hockey Socks

$1/Pair

Yes, you read that right. The best deal in hockey is back for another year. You can snag a pair of game- or practice-used socks for only a buck! 

These aren’t your father’s knit socks, either. You know, the old-school kind that wither away and literally come apart at the seams in no time flat. These are made from pro-grade polyester, with some featuring a Kevlar-backed lining that offers top-of-the-line cut-proof protection. 

Whether you’re outfitting your rec-league uniform or simply adding to your Flames gear collection, you won’t find better value anywhere with this one-of-a-kind door-crasher.

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2. Jerseys (Practice and Team-Issued) & Locker Room Apparel

Fanatics, adidas, and Made in Canda (MiC) team-issued game jerseys:
$50-350

MiC game-used jerseys are only available online: https://www.flamesport.com/pages/game-worn-jerseys

Fanatics 'Authentic Pro' Shirts, Hoodies, Jackets, Hats, Shorts & Pants:
$10-35

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3. Sticks & Skates

Game-used sticks:
$100-350

Pro stock sticks are some of the best value buys in the game, with literally hundreds of dollars off the retail price for a twig that, often, has hardly any sign of wear.

It’s a chance to collect some Flames gear and boost beer-league performance all in one fell swoop!

One of the most unique things about pro-stock sticks is that the actual model is somewhat disguised. For example, did you know that Joel Farabee is one of only a handful of NHLers still using a Bauer Supreme 2SPROXL? You wouldn’t – not from afar, at least – as his sticks are ‘dressed’ as a Bauer Nexus Tracer.

(It’s an 82 flex with a P92 curve, by the way.)

This is done so hockey’s most popular brands like Bauer, CCM and Warrior can advertise their latest models, while still offering professional players the stick of their choice – even if their preferred model hasn’t been made available at the retail level for years (or even ever).

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Farabee’s 2SPROXL is one of the most unique twigs in the game today, as high-kick sticks are generally on their way out. Mid- or hybrid-kick (like the Nexus or Pulse) and low-kick (Vapor) are vastly more popular now, with most NHL players in Bauer’s lineup choosing the FlyLite, according to GearGeekHockey.com.

GearGeek

On the CCM side, the Flames have a number of players rocking the FT8 Pro, so expect to see plenty of those on the shelves in various lengths, curves and flex points. Warrior is also well represented, with Blake Coleman notching yet another 20-goal season last year with the low-kick, LX3 Pro.

Skates:

These are available in high quantities and vary in brand, model, size and condition. But if you’re on the hunt for something truly specific, Matt Coronato’s Bauer Shadow skates will be a hot find at only $400!

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The Shadow is Bauer’s flagship model under the ‘Supreme’ umbrella and typically retails for over $1,000 CAD.

Remember, top-of-the-line pro-stock skates like the Shadow are incredibly stiff and are engineered for maximum energy transfer and explosiveness. 

Coronato, John Beecher, Matvei Gridin, Joel Hanley, Sam Honzek, Yan Kuznetsov and Ryan Lomberg all use the Shadows, while fellow Bauer fiends like Joel Farabee, Zach Whitecloud, Connor Zary, Yegor Sharangovich and Adam Klapka gravitate to the Vapor models (FlyLite and HyperLite).

On the CCM front, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman are rocking the newly unveiled “Vizion” skates, while the Jetspeed (FT4, FT6 and FT8 Pro) models are popular with Morgan Frost, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyson Gross and Abram Wiebe. Hunter Brzustewicz, meanwhile, is the only Flame to wear Ribcor 100K Pros.

Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome and Brayden Pachal all wear True SVH Customs, while Martin Pospisil is the only Flame donning their Catalyst 9x4s.

Not every player’s sleds will be available for purchase at the Equipment Sale, but there will be plenty of options for even the most ardent of gearheads to drool over.

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4. Helmets, Pants & Gloves

New and game-used helmets:
$70-250

Feeling melon-choly? Don’t. Helmets, like skates, come in all shapes and sizes and will be available in high quantities! From Bauer’s ever-popular Re-Akt 150 and 3D buckets to Warrior’s smooth and streamlined Covert CF100 (as modeled by Ryan Strome), the Flames are well represented when it comes to protecting the pumpkin.

Zayne Parekh's CCM Tacks 720 home (red) helmet will be one of the hottest items at the ‘Dome and will be available for $250.

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As for pants, both red and black pants are available in high quantities.

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Gloves:

There’s too many to list! All sizes, all brands, and in all conditions of wear! Come try on a pair in red or black and see if something tickles your fancy. New and game-used mitts will both be up for grabs.

But definitely keep an eye out for Matvei Gridin’s game-used Bauer X home (red) gloves, which are available for $150.

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5. Goalie Gear

Oh, baby. 

NOW we’ve properly entered the ‘sty’ contest – and these two need no introduction.

Dustin Wolf’s CCM EFlex 7 Pro Black/Blasty Goalie Pads might be the hottest ticket of the day. Act fast and they could be yours for $1,200.

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If you miss out on those, aren’t feeling quite that spendy, or are simply a goalie in need of some new gear at a premium discount, Devin Cooley's Bauer FlyLite Home Catcher (typically retailing between $700-750) is priced at $400.

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If you’re not on the hunt for some great gear and just want some great merch to pretty up your closet or fan cave, all Flames Hitmen, Roughnecks and Wranglers merchandise 
will be 35 – 50% off (excluding collectibles and equipment).

Free Parking in Lot A (via Agricultural Trail) and you can enter the building on the NE side in front of Section 212. 

We’ll see you there!

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