The Top-5 'Must-Haves' At The Flames Equipment Sale

The Shadow is Bauer’s flagship model under the ‘Supreme’ umbrella and typically retails for over $1,000 CAD.
Remember, top-of-the-line pro-stock skates like the Shadow are incredibly stiff and are engineered for maximum energy transfer and explosiveness.
Coronato, John Beecher, Matvei Gridin, Joel Hanley, Sam Honzek, Yan Kuznetsov and Ryan Lomberg all use the Shadows, while fellow Bauer fiends like Joel Farabee, Zach Whitecloud, Connor Zary, Yegor Sharangovich and Adam Klapka gravitate to the Vapor models (FlyLite and HyperLite).
On the CCM front, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman are rocking the newly unveiled “Vizion” skates, while the Jetspeed (FT4, FT6 and FT8 Pro) models are popular with Morgan Frost, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyson Gross and Abram Wiebe. Hunter Brzustewicz, meanwhile, is the only Flame to wear Ribcor 100K Pros.
Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome and Brayden Pachal all wear True SVH Customs, while Martin Pospisil is the only Flame donning their Catalyst 9x4s.
Not every player’s sleds will be available for purchase at the Equipment Sale, but there will be plenty of options for even the most ardent of gearheads to drool over.