Say What - 'Super-Special To Be Home'

Ryan Huska on the final six games of the season:

"I don’t necessarily think the messaging is different. Yes, there isn’t anything we can do in regards to getting ourselves back in playoffs or anything like that, but I think the important part for our team is understanding the importance of this time of year in regards to how it sets you up moving forward. This group that we have, we’ve dealt with a lot over the course of the year with regards to change, a lot of noise around the room and I think our guys have done a really good job of handling that, and continued to work. If they’re able to maintain that the last number of games, you can keep building some things. So that’s the challenge for us, is that we want to continue to push; when there’s nothing on the line, that’s a hard thing to do and it’s more about pride and more about commitment to your teammates. So that’s what we’re looking for out of our players, and to make sure we have one of our better efforts of the year tonight."

On getting consistent efforts all season:

"Over the course of the year, there haven’t been many that we’ve had tough nights. Last time we played San Jose, we weren’t at our best, so this is an opportunity to make amends for that game, for sure. But that’s what it really becomes about, the tighter of a bond you can create amongst your teammates, the more willingness you’re willing to show to yourself, your teammates, that you’re going to do whatever it takes to win, and continue to do that even though there isn’t anything on the line in regards to where we fit in the standings, and stuff like that; it’s a real important part of the year."

On Dustin Wolf starting against his hometown team:

"I’m sure it means a lot, the one nice thing for him is he’s played in this building a lot over the years, whether in the American League; he’s very familiar with this area, I should say. It’s good to get him back in, I know he’s excited. He was one of the first guys at the rink here this morning, so I know he’s going to give us a good game."