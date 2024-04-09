SAN JOSE – It’s hard to believe almost a full year has passed.

And yet, with all that’s taken place – both on the ice and off – Matt Coronato and Harvard chum Henry Thrun have already authored one heck of a life story.

“It's been exciting,” said Thrun, a rookie defenceman with the San Jose Sharks. “Both Matt and I have had a taste in the NHL now and we're both seeing what it takes be an everyday player in this league. We're obviously both really early in our careers and are trying to get our feet wet and establish ourselves a little bit. We talked about it last night – the ups and the downs, and the different thoughts that we have about it.

"He's a hell of a player and a great guy, and I know he's going to figure it out.

“And I know I’ll do the same.”

For both, it’s hard to imagine the scenario playing any differently – especially when you look back at how the past calendar year has unfolded, turning this pair of college standouts into parallel-running, primetime athletes, overnight.

Two days after their NCAA season came to close last year, Coronato and Thrun both made the decision to leave college and sign professional contracts. Thrun got a head start, debuting only five days after putting pen to paper, while Coronato had to wait a bit longer, making his first turns on the NHL sheet about two weeks later.

But goodness.

It certainly was worth the wait.

With the Sharks in town to battle the Flames in their season finale, Coronato had a familiar face on the other side, as the two began a new chapter on the biggest stage there is.

“He's a great guy,” Coronato said of his Harvard skipper, who double-majored in economics and psychology. "He was probably one of the best captains I've had.

“It was nice to hang out and (reminisce) a little bit last night – about school, our old teammates, and how the year's gone for both of us.”

Best of all?

While hanging out and watching college hoops at Casa de Henry, Coronato was treated to a scrumptious, home-cooked meal, featuring grilled chicken, brussels sprouts and potatoes.