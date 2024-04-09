'He's A Great Guy'

Coronato and former Harvard pal Thrun reflect on a crazy calendar year

20240409_Coronato
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

SAN JOSE – It’s hard to believe almost a full year has passed.

And yet, with all that’s taken place – both on the ice and off – Matt Coronato and Harvard chum Henry Thrun have already authored one heck of a life story.

“It's been exciting,” said Thrun, a rookie defenceman with the San Jose Sharks. “Both Matt and I have had a taste in the NHL now and we're both seeing what it takes be an everyday player in this league. We're obviously both really early in our careers and are trying to get our feet wet and establish ourselves a little bit. We talked about it last night – the ups and the downs, and the different thoughts that we have about it.

"He's a hell of a player and a great guy, and I know he's going to figure it out.

“And I know I’ll do the same.”

For both, it’s hard to imagine the scenario playing any differently – especially when you look back at how the past calendar year has unfolded, turning this pair of college standouts into parallel-running, primetime athletes, overnight.

Two days after their NCAA season came to close last year, Coronato and Thrun both made the decision to leave college and sign professional contracts. Thrun got a head start, debuting only five days after putting pen to paper, while Coronato had to wait a bit longer, making his first turns on the NHL sheet about two weeks later.

But goodness.

It certainly was worth the wait.

With the Sharks in town to battle the Flames in their season finale, Coronato had a familiar face on the other side, as the two began a new chapter on the biggest stage there is.

“He's a great guy,” Coronato said of his Harvard skipper, who double-majored in economics and psychology. "He was probably one of the best captains I've had.

“It was nice to hang out and (reminisce) a little bit last night – about school, our old teammates, and how the year's gone for both of us.”

Best of all?

While hanging out and watching college hoops at Casa de Henry, Coronato was treated to a scrumptious, home-cooked meal, featuring grilled chicken, brussels sprouts and potatoes.

20240409_ThrunNew

Thrun (third from the left) had a goal and an assist, and had 22:40 in ice time on Sunday vs. Arizona

Thrun describes Coronato as a bit of a Subway nut, with “The Boss” (a meatball sub with pepperoni, mozzarella and parmesan cheese) being his meal of choice on campus, so he knew his menu needed star power to compete with that mash of marinara goodness.

“We had all these great dining options on campus and that’s what he went with, like, every day,” Thrun laughed.

“That’s not true. That’s a lie,” Coronato responded, challenging Thrun’s take on the college fare.

OK. So, how was Thrun’s cooking, then?

“Different,” Coronato said. “I mean, I probably wouldn't have The Boss the night before a game, but I don't know if it was as good as that. But it was very good.

“It's funny that he remembered the name of it, though.”

Ah, kids.

When Coronato and Thrun left Harvard, they didn’t know when their paths would cross next – let alone, if they would ever share the same locker-room again after a pair of exceptional seasons with the Crimson, where they nearly broke a program record for wins in a single campaign, while forging one of the unbreakable bonds this great game helps cultivate.

But then, USA Hockey came calling and the pair – along with fellow Harvard alum and linemate Sean Farrell – all made the cut for the IIHF World Hockey Championship last May.

20240409_Trio

Left to right: Coronato, Thrun and Farrell at the IIHF World Hockey Championship last year

© HHOF/Images on Ice

Nowadays, both Coronato and Thrun are more than the wide-eyed rookies getting their first crack at this level.

Instead, they represent a huge part of their respective franchise’s future.

Which begs the question: Is there something Thrun knows about Coronato that one else does, especially with the forward’s quiet nature?

“Hmm,” Thrun pondered. “It will probably take him a little bit to open up. The first time I met him, he was the same way. But you slowly start to poke at him a little bit and he's a lot of fun to be around once you open him up.

“Hopefully you guys can see that side of him because he can definitely be a little more reserved at the start.”

Already, Coronato looks more comfortable now than he ever has in his NHL shoes, while Thrun is eating big minutes on the San Jose blueline, earning three points (1G, 2A) in his last two outings.

It’s coming.

For both.

“Throughout the year, it's been a struggle as a group,” Thrun said. “Just trying to learn to manage that has been the biggest thing I've learned this year, and learning how I can improve and put together good games, even if the team isn't getting the results that we want.

“Being in the NHL, especially as defencemen, a lot of it is game management and learning, 'OK, tonight I have it. So, I'm going to make some plays.' Some nights when you're not really feeling it, that's OK. 'So, let's defend hard and make simple plays.' That's probably the biggest area that I've seen growth.

“It’s the same thing with Matt.

“It’s such a big step up from college that it takes time to find comfort, but with the skill he has, I know what he’s capable of.”

