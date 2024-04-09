5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

1. California Calling

The final multi-game road trip of the season kicks off tonight when the Flames face off with the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

The Flames enter the night having lost three straight, but are coming off their best-of-the-bunch with a splendid effort in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta – dominating the game at 5-on-5, but were unable to cash in when it mattered most.

It goes down as a 4-2 decision in favour of the Flames’ bitter archrivals, but the score line was hardly indicative of the game’s flow.

With the team eliminated from playoff contention, some wondered what type of energy we might see from the group down the stretch.

If Saturday is any indication, this is a team that looks driven to finish up strong.

"I thought we battled hard; I thought we deserved better tonight," said Jonathan Huberdeau, who tallied an assist in the contest. "Just shows they’ve got a good powerplay, they took advantage of that. We came up short, but I thought we were the better team tonight."

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri supplied all the offence for the homeside, as the powerplay went 2-for-6, while Jacob Markstrom returned to the net after backing up Dustin Wolf in last Thursday’s game in Winnipeg, stopping 24 of 27 in defeat.

At 5-on-5, the Flames out chanced the Oilers 30-18, including 14-5 from the high-danger areas, along with four shots that rang off the iron.

But in the end, the PK was their downfall – as it so often can be against that vaunted Edmonton powerplay.

"We made a couple of mistakes and they ended up in the back of our net," Head Coach Ryan Huska said, pointing to Evan Bouchard’s game-winning bomb after the Flames equalized in the third.

The key, now, is to bring the same effort into tonight as the Flames begin a stretch of three straight in California.

Mikael Backlund (maintenance) and Oliver Kylington (undisclosed injury) both missed Monday’s practice in Calgary. Huska deemed Kylington day-to-day, while Andrew Mangiapane (undisclosed injury) remains in that camp as well.

As a result, the Flames have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

“From everything that we're hearing, he's been our best guy with the Wranglers the last little while,” Huska said. “He's deserving of another opportunity.”

CalgaryFlames.com colleague Chris Wahl wrote on Solovyov’s return to the bigs on Monday. Click here to read.